News18 Evening Digest: ISIS Suicide Bomber Planning Terror Attack in India Detained; Filmfare Cancels Kangana's Nomination & Other Top Stories

Russia Detains ISIS Suicide Bomber Planning Terror Attack in India to Kill BJP Leader

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that its officers have detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of “India’s leadership elite” to avenge insult to Prophet Muhammad. Read More

Death Knell for Congress? With Anand Sharma’s Exit, Gandhis Lose Battle of Perception as Loyalists Abandon Ship

“I am committed to the Congress ideology that runs in my blood; let there be no doubts about this. However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person, I was left with no choice”. With these words, veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the apex steering committee set up to lead the planning for the Himachal Pradesh state elections slated for later this year. Read More

Loan Wolves of China | India May Ban 300 Apps to Plug the ‘Sleaze Route’ of Predatory Lending

Predatory lending by instant loan apps have led to a spate of suicides in several states. Many of these apps have been traced to China and Hong Kong, and money laundering channels that use cryptocurrencies have been unearthed. Despite the arrest of several players, including Chinese nationals and Indian accomplices, such apps continue to flood the market. They lure desperate individuals into the debt trap and abuse access to their smartphone data to extort exorbitant amounts. Read More

Filmfare Cancels Kangana Ranaut’s Nomination After Her ‘False’ Claims; She Says ‘See You in Court’

Filmfare Awards have withdrawn Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s Best Actress nomination after she alleged that they nominated her, despite promising her an award in the particular category over “many phone calls”. Read More

FIFA’s Ban on AIFF: Acting Secretary to Lead Day-to-day Management of AIFF; SC Scraps CoA

Acting Secretary General Sunando Dhar shall lead the administration and day-to-day management of the AIFF exclusively as the Supreme Court scrapped the Committee of Administrators it had instilled to run the football body of India. Read More

