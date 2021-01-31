News18 Evening Digest: Israel Embassy Blast Probe Marred by Poor Crime-scene Management; Sasikala Discharged from Hosp and Other Top Stories

Poor Crime-scene Management Mars Investigation in Israel Embassy Bombing

Forensic evidence critical to investigation of Friday's bombing outside the Embassy of Israel was missed by crime-scene teams of the Delhi Police, highly-placed intelligence sources have told News18. The Delhi Police had lifted crime-scene barriers early on Friday morning—even allowing in cleaning staff—before shutting down the area again after central government agencies discovered shrapnel and bomb components scattered in nearby lawns and homes. The revelation of errors in the crime-scene management come as the Union Government is considering handing over the investigation of the Embassy bombing to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

India Not Just a Political or Territorial Entity, Says PM on 125th Anniversary of ‘Prabuddha Bharata’

rime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is more than just a political or territorial entity as he addressed the 125th anniversary celebrations of the 'Prabuddha Bharata', a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order started by Swami Vivekananda in 1896. "Swami Vivekananda named this journal as Prabuddha Bharata to manifest spirit of our nation. He wanted to create awakened India. Those who understand Bharat, are aware that it is beyond just political or territorial entity," he said at the event organised by the Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati in Uttarakhand.

Ex-AIADMK Leader Sasikala Discharged from Hospital, Leaves in Car with Party's Flag

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, days after she was set free by the prison officials on completion her jail term in a corruption case, authorities said. The family has decided to take Sasikala, close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, to Chennai, sources close to her said, adding the hospital has advised her to be under self-quarantine for sometime.

I&B Ministry to Issue Guidelines for OTT Platforms Soon as Complaints Mount, Says Prakash Javadekar

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon release guidelines for Over the Top (OTT) streaming platforms in view of a number of complaints against the content showcased by them, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday. "We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of the Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon," news agency ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

India vs England: TN Government Allows Fans at Stadiums, All Eyes on TNCA and BCCI

Will there be fans at the MA Chidambaram stadium when India take on England in the first Test on February 5? That's a possibility now as the Tamil Nadu government has allowed spectators at sports events with 50 percent seating capacity. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy made the announcement on Sunday while announcing certain relaxations on the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state. Chennai is set to host the first two Tests against England, with the second starting on February 13.