News18 Evening Digest: Israel’s Parliament Set to Vote on New Govt to End Netanyahu's Rule and Other Top Stories

New Israeli Govt to Be Sworn In, Ending Netanyahu’s Uninterrupted 12-year Premiership

Israel’s parliament is set to vote on Sunday on a new government that will oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power after an uninterrupted twelve years at the helm of affairs. The prospective government – an unprecedented coalition of ideologically divergent political parties drawn from the Right, the Left and the Centre, along with an Arab party – has a razor-thin majority of one seat. Read More

Woman Says RML Lucknow Hospital Doctors, Staff Beat and Gangraped Her Critical Mother; Victim Dies

A woman here has alleged that her 40-year-old mother was beaten up and raped by doctors and medical staff at a Lucknow hospital from where she was discharged a day before her death. Family members of the deceased said she died on the night of June 12 while being taken to another hospital in the state capital. The daughter alleged she approached Union minister Smriti Irani, who was on a visit to Amethi, on Saturday as the police refused to pay any heed to her. Amethi District Magistrate Arun Kumar has constituted a team on Irani’s instructions to probe the allegations. Read More

Muslim Victims of Truck Attack Given Farewell with Coffins Draped in Canadian Flags

Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service on Saturday to bid farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck last Sunday in an attack the police said was driven by hate. The hour-long ceremony started after the four coffins draped in Canadian flags rolled into the compound of the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, and ended with prayers and condolences offered by religious and community leaders. Read More

Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Issues Apology, Says YouTuber Who Shot Him to Fame Not a Thief

Kanta Prasad, the owner of popular eatery ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has issued an apology to the YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, the man who highlighted the poor condition of Kanta Prasad and his wife Badaami Devi’s eatery through a viral video. Following the overnight fame, Prasad had opened a new restaurant and was also able to settle all his debts and buy smartphones for himself and the family. However, the restaurant was unsuccessful and shut down in February, making him and his wife return to their roadside stall once again. Read More

‘He is My Life, But I’m Only a Spectator’ - Faf du Plessis’ Wife Pens Emotional Note After His Injury

After South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis suffered a nasty collision with Quetta Gladiator teammate Mohammad Hasnain in a Pakistan Super League match, his wife Imari du Plessis penned an emotional and important note to teams across the world. In an Instagram post, Imari asked teams to institute a system for emergencies as she felt like a ‘spectator’ with little information about what was happening to her husband. Read More

