News18 Evening Digest: Charanjit Singh Channi to be Cong CM Face for Punjab Polls and Other Stories

Saira Banu: Lata Mangeshkar was Like Family to Us, Dilip Kumar Has Lost His Younger Sister | Exclusive

Actress Saira Banu considered Lata Mangeshkar a family member. Her late husband, cinema icon Dilip Kumar, treated Mangeshkar like his younger sister. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Saira Banu said she was constantly checking up on Mangeshkar’s health ever since she was hospitalised. She also recalls some fond memories of the singer visiting her and Dilip Kumar at their home. READ MORE

Sharmila Tagore: Lata Mangeshkar and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Shared Love for Cricket and Wildlife | Exclusive

Actress Sharmila Tagore not only lip-synced to several songs by Lata Mangeshkar in her career, her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi shared a special bond with the legendary singer. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Sharmila reminds us of Mangeshkar’s legacy and shares some unknown anecdotes from her life. READ MORE

After Flexing Muscle as Pick for Punjab CM Post, Sunil Jakhar Announces Retirement from ‘Active Politics’

Rubbishing all rumours that he is in the race for the chief minister chair, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar clarified that he is out of ‘active politics’ but will continue to remain a part of the Congress party. Jakhar was visiting Rahul Gandhi ahead of the party’s announcement of the CM’s face for the upcoming polls. READ MORE

It’s Official! Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress CM Face for Punjab Polls, Announces Rahul Gandhi

After over an hour of a closed-door meeting, the Congress on Sunday picked incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi made the announcement at a rally in Ludhiana amid loud cheers, saying, “The CM face of Punjab is Charanjit Singh Channi. We asked Punjab and you have given us the decision. It was a tough decision to make. Punjab needs a leader who can understand the poor, feel their anxiety." READ MORE

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Set to Tie the Knot in April; Wedding to Take Place in Ranthambore?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to get married in April 2022. If a recent report is to be believed, preparations for Alia-Ranbir’s wedding are already in full swing. Rumours around Alia and Ranbir’s wedding have been doing rounds for a long time now. Earlier, reports were rife that the duo would get hitched in December 2021. READ MORE

Apple’s New ‘Affordable’ iPhone SE 3 Is Said to Launch on This Date

Apple is seemingly planning to organise a launch event on March 8 where we might see the debut of the newer-gen iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3. The ‘SE’ series is Apple’s most ‘affordable’ smartphone lineup with modest features onboard. The March event is said to be Apple’s first major show since the launch of the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro in October 2021. The latest development comes from notable Apple insider and journalist Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The same insider had earlier stated that 2022 would be Apple’s recording-breaking year - in terms of launches. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.