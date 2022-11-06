News18 Evening Digest: 'I've Made This Gujarat', PM Modi Coins New Poll Slogan, India Votes In Favour Of Russian Draft Resolution at UN & Other Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday coined a new slogan in Gujarat “Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe” (I have made this Gujarat) during his first election rally in his home state after the announcement of poll dates. PM Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, said the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat will be swept out of the state in the Assembly elections. READ MORE

‘Combating Glorification of Nazism’, India Votes In Favour Of Russian Draft Resolution at UN

At the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, India voted in favour of the draft resolution on “Combating glorification of Nazism” proposed by Russia. India held that the concept of Indigenous Peoples is not applicable in the country’s context, and that it is thus providing consensus on the resolution. India was among the 105 votes in favour of the resolution, approved by the committee amid a vigorous debate. Meanwhile, there were 52 votes against the draft resolution, with 15 abstentions. READ MORE

T20 World Cup 2022: India Pummel Zimbabwe to Top Group 2, Will Face England in Semis

India rounded off their Super 12 campaign of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a comprehensive win over Zimbabwe on Sunday and finished top in Group 2. The win, India’s fourth of the competition, means they will face England in the semifinals at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Chasing a challenging 187 surrounded by a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs with India winning by a massive 71 runs. READ MORE

The Tamil Nadu School education department has announced that it would commence coaching classes for Class 11 and Class 12 students for National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) from the third week of November. As of now, around 420 centres have been identified for conducting coaching classes for students who are appearing for NEET. Students preparing for other competitive examinations can also make use of this facility. The classes will be held in both English and Tamil languages and students can opt for either of the languages. READ MORE

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has thrown the platform into a bit of a chaos. As the billionaire went on a mass layoff spree, firing about 50 per cent of Twitter’s workforce, people using the platform became concerned about the future of the ecosystem there. Concerns around safety and misinformation are also mounting. Musk’s decision to give out the blue tick for $8 also did not sit well with many users. Under this circumstance, many Twitter users are contemplating leaving the platform. READ MORE

