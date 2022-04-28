News18 Evening Digest: Jahangirpuri Violence Key Accused Arrested from West Bengal & Other Top Stories

Jahangirpuri Violence: Key Accused Farid Arrested from West Bengal’s Tamluk

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a key accused in the communal riots in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area amid a procession to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti from West Bengal, sources told CNN-News18. The Delhi Police Crime Branch deployed in West Bengal has arrested the accused identified as Farid alias Neetu, who was hiding in his aunt’s house in Tamluk village. READ MORE

NTAGI May Recommend Covid-19 Vaccination for 5-12 Age Group on Friday

A decision on vaccinating children aged 5-12 years will be taken on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. According to sources, the issue may be discussed in a meeting of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) scheduled on Friday. READ MORE

Hindi Language Row Heats Up: A Look at What Indian Constitution Says on the Debate

A Twitter banter between actors Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa has once again trained the spotlight on a debate that has been raging since Independence: Hindi as India’s national language. But, what does the Indian Constitution have to say about this? READ MORE

Omar Outraged by ‘Timing’ of Power Outages in J&K, Says No Need for One National Language

For the second day running, Omar Abdullah lambasted the Centre for what he called indulging in “partisan" politics with respect to minorities. READ MORE

From J&K to Andhra, Heatwave & Coal Shortage Trigger Blackouts in India | Full Details

States across India are struggling to manage a record demand for electricity from power plants due to severe heatwave and acute coal shortages. From Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh, consumers are suffering from power cuts from 2 hours to 8 hours while factories are the most hit as the states rush to regulate electricity supplies. READ MORE

iPhones worth Rs 47,000 Crore To Be Made in India In FY23; More Cheaper Apple Phones This Year?

Apple’s iPhones worth Rs 47,000 crore are expected to be made in India in the current financial year, compared with Rs 10,000 crore worth of these smartphones manufactured in the financial year 2021-22, according to an ET report quoting sources. This is the second year of the production-linked incentives scheme that started in April. READ MORE

After Iftar Party Row, Anti-Brahmin Slogan Written on Walls of BHU, Security Beefed up at Varsity

Anti-Brahmin slogans were found written on walls of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. The walls of the university were painted in red ink which read “Brahmin teri kabra khudegi, BHU ki dharti pe" which can be roughly translated as “Brahmins your grave will be dug at BHU ground". Another slogan read, “Kashmir to jhaki hai, pura bharat baki hai" which can be roughly translated as “Kashmir is just a trailer, rest of Bharat is left." READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.