News18 Evening Digest: Jaishankar Reminds About 'Defending National Interest' as Rahul Gandhi Questions 'Arrogant' Foreign Service and other Stories

Jaishankar Reminds About ‘Defending National Interest’ as Rahul Gandhi Questions ‘Arrogant’ Foreign Service

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday tore into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling the Indian Foreign Service “arrogant” and said it was “confidence and defending national interest” instead. READ MORE

Can Sidhu’s Jail Term Reduce to 8 Months? How Mann Connect, Remission May Help | Explained

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered before the court on Friday and was sent to the Patiala central Jail, a day after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage death case. READ MORE

Weather LIVE Updates: Sudden ‘Kalbaisakhi’ Storm in Kolkata, Rain Lashes Parts of City

Sudden nor’wester, or ‘Kalbaisakhi’ as it is known in Bangla, hit West Bengal capital Kolkata bringing thunderstorm and rain on Saturday. Winds gusting up to 60 kmph blew over the city where preparations are on at Eden Garden for two back-to-back IPL play-offs. The squall and rain were preceded by a thick cloud cover over the city. READ MORE

Slapped Repeatedly, Asked if Name is Mohammad: Elderly Mentally Ill Man Found Dead in MP’s Neemuch

After a video surfaced on the internet where an elderly the mentally-challenged man, who was later found dead, can be seen being repeatedly slapped by an assailant asking if his name is “Mohammad”, his family members complained to the police. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Poses With Swanky Car She Received By Nick Jonas; Calls Him ‘Best Husband Ever’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post a photo of her brand new motor vehicle, emblazoned with the words “Mrs Jonas” on the side. The silver all-terrain vehicle, abbreviated as ATV, in which Chopra was sitting looked absolutely splendid with its black seats that gave the whole vehicle a sleek look and an intergalactic vibe. READ MORE

From Asking ‘Who’ to Being ‘Proud’ – When Life Comes Full Circle for Nikhat Zareen and Mary Kom

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen joined an elite bunch of women as she took home the gold medal at the 12th IBA World Boxing Championship. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.