News18 Evening Digest: Jaishankar Says BBC Documentary Timing Not ‘Accidental’ and Other Top Stories

‘Election Season Started in London…’: Jaishankar Says BBC Documentary Timing Not ‘Accidental’

External Affairs Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the timings of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remarks by British entrepreneur George Soros are not “accidental”. He said this is politics at play by those who don’t have the courage to come into the political field. READ MORE

‘Name-calling’: Rectify Branding of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ Run under ‘Ayushman Bharat’, Centre Tells Punjab

Finding lapses in the branding of buildings run under the Narendra Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Centre has warned Punjab to adhere to the contractual provisions. READ MORE

Tech-Friendly & Accessible Judiciary: SC Starts AI-Based Pilot Project to Transcribe Live Proceedings

In yet another step to move towards a more tech-friendly and accessible judiciary, the Supreme Court on Tuesday began a pilot project to transcribe the proceedings of the Constitution Bench. READ MORE

Early Finish to Delhi Test Allows Dinesh Karthik to Put on a T20 Batting Masterclass in Mumbai

India-Australia second Test ended inside three days and most were figuring out plans for the remaining two days, which were supposed to be match days of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. On commentary duties, Dinesh Karthik was in proactive mode to make the remaining two days count in the national capital. READ MORE

Putin Blames West for Ukraine War: What Does This Mean?

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suspended Moscow’s participation in a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Washington during a speech in which he accused the West of escalating the Ukraine conflict. READ MORE

Kapil Sharma Welcomes Disha, Nora ‘Dil Se’, Akshay Kumar Jokes ‘Mera Kya Ghutne Se Swagat Karega?’

Just like every other Kapil Sharma episode, the upcoming weekend special episode is also going to be super fun! We are saying so because we’ve seen a new promo of the show, that sees actresses Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Nora Fathehi and Sonam Bajwa along with the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. Akshay will soon travel to North America for The Entertainers tour along with Sonam, Mouni, Disha and Nora. To promote the same, the team appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, looking their fashionable best. READ MORE

