News18 Evening Digest: Jaishankar Says No 'Visible Expression' on Ground Amid India-China Talks and Other Top Stories

After 9th Round of India-China Talks, Jaishankar Says No 'Visible Expression' on Ground

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said senior military commanders of India and China have held nine rounds of talks on the process of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and the parleys would continue in the future also. While addressing reporters in Vijayawada, he said so far there was no "visible expression" of the talks on ground. READ MORE

UP Govt Asks Over 500 Assembly and Council Members to Buy High-end Tablets for Paperless Budget Session

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked members of the state's legislative assembly and council to purchase tablets for a paperless budget session. According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, each legislator will be reimbursed Rs 50,000 to buy Apple iPads. There are 403 MLAs and 100 MLCs in the state. READ MORE

Trying to Position Itself as Leader in Health Diplomacy, China Approves Second Domestic Covid-19 Vaccine

Sinovac on Saturday said that China has approves second domestic Covid-19 vaccine, that was was being recently tried in Brazil. Officials in Brazil's São Paulo, where a prominent medical research institute carried out a large study of the vaccine made by Beijing-based Sinovac, had in January said the inoculation had an efficacy rate of 78%. READ MORE

Multiple Barricades, Thousands of Personnel, Buses: Watch Drones Capture Delhi Cops' Chakka Jam Prep

The Delhi Police intensified security at all border points of the city, including using drones to keep tight vigil and deployed thousands of personnel to deal with any situation emerging out of the nationwide 'chakka jam' being held on Saturday by the farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws, officials said. READ MORE

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Standing in Sync During Chennai Test Against England is Meme Gold

A photograph of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from day 1 of the first Test match against England being played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium has caught the fancy of cricket fans on social media. Returning from a historic win on Australian soil, the first day of cricket in Chennai belonged to the visiting side England captained by Joe Root. READ MORE