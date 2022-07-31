News18 Evening Digest: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins India's Second Gold at CWG 2022 and Other Top Stories

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga Clinches 2nd Gold for India in Men’s 67kg Category

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday claimed India’s second gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 with a dominant performance in the 67 Kg men’s weightlifting event. He won the event with a combined effort of 300 Kg in snatch, and clean and jerk. READ MORE

ED Detains Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Over Patra Chawl Land Scam Case; Being Taken to Zonal Office

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’. The Sena leader was detained hours after an ED team, which arrived at his Mumbai residence, conducted raids at his home. The Sena leader is being taken to the ED zonal office. Sources said Raut was not cooperating as needed with the agency. READ MORE

‘Minorities’ Contribution towards GDP, GST, Income Tax Should Be Made Public, Demands VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) meet on Sunday deliberated on ‘Kutumbh Prabodhan’ (family awakening), increased terrorists’ activities and attacks on Hindus and demanded that the Centre should release revenue statements based on religion, and expenditure done on minorities. READ MORE

No AGMUT for Delhi CP Again: Meet Sanjay Arora, Who Won Award for Action against Veerappan Gang

With the appointment of Sanjay Arora, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a 1988-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu Cadre, as the Delhi Police Commissioner, it is clear that the Government is not keen on appointing Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officers to the post of top cop for some time. READ MORE

Sidharth Malhotra Gives Kiara Advani ‘Big Love and Hug’ on Her Birthday; Shares Adorable Video

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday on Sunday and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra penned a sweet wish on the occasion. The rumoured lovebird, who worked together in Shershaah, seems to be spending her birthday in Dubai. READ MORE

Monkeypox: ‘Viruses Don’t Care About Sexual Orientation, Race’, Experts Caution Against Stigmatisation

Days after the WHO issued an advisory recommending that gay and bisexual men limit their sexual partners, Indian health experts and LGBTQ activists have emphasised the fact that monkeypox can spread through any close physical contact and no particular community must be stigmatised. READ MORE

Naga Chaitanya On His Divorce: ‘Samantha Moved On, I Don’t Want to Talk About It More’

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October 2021, leaving their fans in absolute shock. While Samantha confirmed that they are headed for a divorce and hinted that things did not end on amicable terms, Chay has so far tried to keep the divorce away from the spotlight. The actor recently opened up about the reason behind his silence about the split and the actor said that both of them have already moved on and he doesn’t want to talk about the separation anymore. READ MORE

