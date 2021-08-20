News18 Evening Digest: Johnson & Johnson Seeks Approval to Conduct Study on Its Covid Vaccine in Adolescents and Other Top Stories

J&J Applies for Covid-19 Vaccine Study in Indian Adolescents

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Friday said it has submitted an application to the Indian drug regulator to conduct a study of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12-17 years. The US-based pharmaceutical company noted that it is committed to facilitating global equitable access to its Covid-19 vaccine and recognise the unmet needs of children. Read More

India Raises The Issue Of ‘Free Run’ Of Terror Groups At UNSC, Points Finger At China & Pakistan

India has flagged “heightened” activity of the Haqqani network, as the Taliban tightens its grip over Afghanistan. Haqqani Network handles the finances of the Taliban. India’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, S Jaishankar told the UNSC that terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate and may get a boost as the Taliban captures Afghanistan. READ AND WATCH

Delta Variant That Caused Second Wave Driving Infections in Vaccinated People: INSACOG

Breakthrough infections of coronavirus cases comprise a very high proportion of the Delta variant, the INSACOG, a genome sequencing government consortium of laboratories, has said. The continuing COVID-19 outbreaks across India are attributable to the Delta variant, a susceptible population and reduced vaccine effectiveness in blocking transmission, the INSACOG added. Read More

12 Labourers Killed as Vehicle Overturns in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

At least 12 labourers were killed after a vehicle carrying them overturned in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. The incident occurred near Dusarbid village at Tadegaon Phata on Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road around 12 noon when the labourers were being taken for the work on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway project, an official said. Read More

A Tissue For Sale At $1 Million, Know The Messi Connection

Football star Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona left the fans shocked and emotional. There were tears in eyes of his fans around the world when the 34-year-old Argentine player held a press conference while bidding adieu to the club after 21 years. At the press conference, he could not hold back his tears as he left Barcelona to join Paris St Germain (PSG) football club. The tissue used by Messi during his emotional farewell press conference in Barcelona earlier this month is up for sale. Read More

‘I Feel Miserable’: Afghan Karate Champion Fears It’s Game Over for Female Athletes

Afghan karate champion Meena Asadi pounds the heavy bag as part of her training routine, but she fears female athletes still in her homeland may have already lost their fight to compete now that the Taliban are back in power. Meena left Afghanistan when she was 12 and went to Pakistan, where she started karate training and later represented Afghanistan in the 2010 South Asian Games. Read More

Rakhi Sawant Wants to Tie a Rakhi to Salman Khan: He Gave a New Life to My Mother

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant earlier packed her bags and reached Bigg Boss OTT set in a Spider-Man costume. In a video on her Instagram handle, she revealed that she was upset that she hasn’t been invited to Bigg Boss OTT yet. Rakhi said that Bigg Boss like her a lot and promised her she would always be a part of the show. She also questioned why SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill) were invited but not her. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here