News18 Evening Digest: Johnson & Johnson's Single-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Approval in India and Other Top Stories

Johnson & Johnson’s Jab Added to List: India Now Has 5 Vaccines for Adults, All You Need to Know

Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been given approval for emergency use in India. The vaccine was one of the early candidates to have been cleared by the US, and was said to have high efficacy at preventing hospitalisation and death in people. Read More

58 Patients Evacuated After LPG Leakage at Mumbai’s Civic Run Hospital; All Safe

A total of 58 patients, 20 of them undergoing treatment for coronavirus, were evacuated after LPG leakage was reported at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai’s Chinchpokli area on Saturday, an official said. The incident occurred around 11.34 am at building number 148 of the hospital, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. “LPG leakage triggered panic among the relatives of the patients and the hospital staff," he said. Read More

50 People Arrested, Over 150 Booked in Pakistan for Attack on Hindu Temple

Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested over 50 people, including the main suspects, allegedly involved in an attack on a Hindu temple in a remote town of the country’s Punjab province, a day after the Supreme Court admonished the authorities for their failure to protect the shrine. They also booked 150 people in connection with the attack on Wednesday. Read More

UK PM Johnson Decides Not to Self-isolate After Aide Tests Positive; Sparks Oppn Anger

There were growing questions and anger within the Opposition party ranks on Saturday over UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to not self-isolate following an aide’s positive Covid-19 test. Downing Street said the UK Prime Minister will not follow the government’s 10-day quarantine guidance for people who come in close contact with someone who goes on to test positive for Covid-19 after a staffer’s positive test following a visit to Scotland. The visit, earlier this week, is said to have been carried out in line with Covid protocols, and it is also claimed that Johnson has not been in close contact with the positive case. Read More

Shameful What Happened With Vandana Katariya’s Family: India Women Hockey Captain Rani Rampal

India women hockey captain Rani Rampal has termed the alleged casteist slurs hurled at teammate Vandana Katariya’s family as ‘shameful’. According to reports, Vandana’s family has alleged that a group of youths in their locality in Haridwar burst crackers while dancing in celebration as they passed casteist remarks at them after India lost to Argentina in the semi-final match of the women’s hockey at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Read More

Sherlyn Chopra Reveals How Raj Kundra Persuaded Her For Semi-Nude Shoots

Actor-model Sherlyn Chopra has alleged that businessman Raj Kundra, who is in jail for his involvement in pornography case, misled her for semi-nude photoshoots. She also revealed that she did not know the bold photoshoots will land her in a pornography scandal later. Read More

From Maharashtra to West Bengal: List of States Which Will Reopen Schools

With a recurring dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, several states have announced to reopen schools and other educational institutions. While Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha have permitted the schools to resume physical classes under strict Covid-19 guidelines and safety measures, some other states are mulling over the reopening of educational institutions due to the possible third wave in the country. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here