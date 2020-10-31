News18 Evening Digest: Kamal Nath Moves SC Against EC Decision on 'Star Campaigner' Status, 3rd Person Detained Over Nice Attack and Other Top Stories

MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath Moves Supreme Court Against EC Order That Revoked His 'Star Campaigner' Status

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court challenging Election Commission's decision to revoke his "star campaigner" status for violations of the model code during campaign for the bye-polls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state. Nath had used the words "mafia" and "milawat khor" against a political rival at a recent campaigning event. Last week, the EC had asked him not to use words like "item" in campaigning.

Bihar Elections 2020: BJP's Free Covid Vaccine Promise Not a Violation of Poll Code, Says Election Commission

The BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine to the people in Bihar as promised in the election manifesto ahead of assembly polls is not in violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Election Commission said. The Election commission's observation came after RTI activist Saket Gokhale alleged that the announcement of free Covid vaccine promise during election was a gross violation of the government's power and an attempt to mislead voters.

Third Man Detained for Questioning in Connection With Nice Attack, Says Source

A third man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack on a church in the southern French city of Nice which left three people dead, a legal source said Saturday. The man, 33, was present during a police search late Friday at the home of a second man suspected of having been in contact with the attacker, a young Tunisian, the source said.

28-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu After Incurring Financial Loss in Online Rummy Game

A 28-year old bank employee in the city died by suicide reportedly upset over the financial loss incurred by playing online rummy game, police said on Saturday. Madankumar, a resident of Seeranaickenpalayam was found hanging in his house by the relatives early this morning.

Tamil Nadu Minister Doraikkannu, a Covid-19 Patient, is Extremely Critical, Says Chennai Hospital

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, admitted for Covid-19, is extremely critical, a hospital treating him said here on Saturday. The 72-year-old minister has "suffered a significant deteriorationin vital functions. "He is extremely critical despite being on maximal life support," Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvarajsaid in a bulletin. Doraikkannu was admitted to the hospital on October 13.

GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru: Would've Been Happier if Biopic was Made in Kannada

Captain GR Gopinath's autobiography, 'Simply Fly', has been made into Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya and directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie, which was initially slated for a theatrical release in April, has been pushed to OTT and been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Indian Teenager Skates Blindfolded for 400 Metres in Less Than 1 Minute, Sets Guiness World Record

A 14-year-old Indian girl named Ojal Sunil Nalavadi bagged the Guinness World Record title for the fastest female skater to cover 400 meters in 51.25 seconds while being blindfolded leaving everyone surprised. Ojal was awarded a Guinness certificate after officials verified her stunt to be the fastest journey on roller skates blindfolded (female) on Thursday morning in Hubballi.