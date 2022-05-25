News18 Evening Digest: Kapil Sibal Quits Congress, NIA Seeks Death Penalty for Yasin Malik & Other Top Stories

‘Have Quit Cong’: Backed by Akhilesh & Team SP, Kapil Sibal Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls

Congress leader Kapil Sibal announced on Wednesday that he had resigned from the grand old party on May 16 and now wants “to be an independent voice in the Rajya Sabha” as he filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election with support of the Samajwadi Party, in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav and senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav in Lucknow. READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh: Postmaster Arrested for Duping 20 Depositors of Rs 1.25 Cr for IPL Betting

A sub-postmaster in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district was arrested after he allegedly spent approximately Rs 1.25 crore of depositors’ money on IPL betting, officials said on Wednesday. 36-year-old, Vishal Ahirwar was arrested on May 20 after several contacted the sub-post office located on a railway premises over the completion of their fixed deposit (FD) terms earlier this month. READ MORE

Maha: Security Tightened Around Afzal Khan’s Grave Amid Row Over Gyanvapi Mosque & Aurangzeb’s Tomb

Security has been tightened around the grave of Afzal Khan in Maharashtra’s Satara district amid the ongoing political row over the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Aurangabad and the hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque case in the Varanasi court in Uttar Pradesh. READ MORE

Renounced Violence, Following Gandhi’s Path: Yasin Malik as NIA Seeks Death Penalty in Terror Funding Case; Order Today

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik has been produced in the NIA court in Delhi on Wednesday evening and the verdict will be announced shortly. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought the death penalty for the separatist leader in connection with a terror funding case. Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh Channels His Electrifying Energy In Viral Photo With Deepika Padukone, Cannes Jury; See Here

Ranveer Singh recently visited France to meet his wife Deepika Padukone who has been selected as one of the jury members for the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Padmaavat actor, who seemed to have had a great time with Deepika, is now back in Mumbai. On Tuesday evening, he was seen exiting the Mumbai airport in the all-orange outfit, which he paired with a bucket hat and white shoes. During his visit to the Cannes, the actor posed for several pictures, but the photo which is going viral on the internet is a picture featuring him and the Cannes jury in an elevator. READ MORE

Narinder Batra Steps Down as Indian Olympic Association President

Narinder Batra has tendered his resignation from the post of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president. In a letter, Batra wrote that association with International Hockey Federation (FIH) as its president will require more of his time due to various initiatives taken by the organisation as part if its development phase. READ MORE

Income Tax Rule: PAN, Aadhaar Must for Cash Withdrawals, Deposits in These Cases from Tomorrow

The cash withdrawal and deposit system in India are in for a change from tomorrow, that is May 26. The Centre has now made it compulsory for citizens to quote his or her PAN (permanent account number) or Aadhaar number, for withdrawing or depositing cash more than Rs 20 lakh from the bank accounts, including co-operative banks and post offices, in one financial year. These rules will also apply during the opening of a current account, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has said in a notification earlier this month. READ MORE

On His 50th Birthday, Karan Johar Announces 1st Action Movie In 27 Years; Filming to Begin in April 2023

Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. On this special day, the filmmaker took to his social media handles and announced that he will be soon directing his first-ever action movie. In a statement issued, KJo mentioned that he will begin shooting for this new movie after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer will hit theatres in February next year, Karan will start filming his action film in the month of April 2023. READ MORE

