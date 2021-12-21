News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka Bans DJs, Public Events for New Year Celebrations and Other Top Stories

Karnataka Bans DJs, Public Events for New Year Celebrations; Pubs, Bars Can Operate at 50% Capacity

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions for New Year celebrations with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai banning public gatherings in areas, including MG Road and Brigade road in Bengaluru. There will, however, be no restriction on Christmas celebrations on December 25. The chief minister said that DJs won’t be allowed for New Year celebrations, and these restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2, 2022. READ MORE

Situation at India-China Border ‘Generally Stable’, Says Beijing

The situation at the China-India border is “generally stable" and both sides are maintaining dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military channels to ease the border situation following the standoff at eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks while responding to a question on how China view the current situation at the India-China border and progress in the dialogue between the two countries following Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s remarks on Monday that China has “effectively managed and controlled" frictions in certain border areas. READ MORE

Mother Dog Guards Baby Girl Abandoned in Field All Night in Chhattisgarh

In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby girl was abandoned in a field in Chhattisgarh’s Saristal village, but what melted everyone’s heart was that the infant was looked after by a mother dog for the whole night before it was rescued, as per a report by ETV Bharat. According to the people of Saristal village, which is in Mungeli district, they spotted the baby after hearing her cries and discovered that the infant had no clothes on her while even the umbilical cord was still attached. Initially, people spotted some stray dogs wandering around the baby but were soon surprised to see that a mother dog was guarding the baby girl. READ MORE

‘3 Idiots Better Than Book’: R Madhavan Throws Shade at Chetan Bhagat in Most Epic Twitter Spat

R Madhavan and writer Chetan Bhagat engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and the users of the platform are loving it as much as popcorn time. The spat on the micro-blogging site later appeared to be a promotional run for the recently premiered Netflix series Decoupled. The show stars Madhavan as India’s second best-selling author and Chetan appears as himself. They are constantly competing with each other in the show. READ MORE

India vs South Africa: Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of Test Series Due to Injury

South Africa have suffered a major blow ahead of the first Test against South Africa, which begins on December 26 in Centurion. Right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match series owing to an injury, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Tuesday. It also stated that no replacement will named to replace the injured bowler. READ MORE

Aiming at Work Life Balance, Most Indian Employees Don’t Want to Return to Offices

After more than a year of remote working which allowed the employees to work from home, holiday destinations, and basically anywhere in the world, most of the employees are not ready to be confined to office cubicles again. READ MORE

