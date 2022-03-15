News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka HC Upholds Ban on Hijab; Mamata Brings Shatrughan Sinha into Bengal Poll Politics and Other Stories

‘Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice in Islam’: K’taka HC Upholds Ban, Petitioners May Go to SC

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith. READ MORE

Mamata Brings ‘Bihari Babu’ Shatrughan Sinha into Bengal Poll Politics, BJP Retorts with ‘Bahari’ Barb

It’s election season again in West Bengal. Two bypolls will be held on April 12— one for the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and another for the Ballygunge assembly seat. Though these elections do not carry the hype of regular ones, there is a buzz. That is because the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Shatrughan Sinha as its Asansol candidate, adding more interest to the contest. READ MORE

Supertech Twin Towers Demolition in Just 9 Seconds With 2,500 kg of Explosives. A Look at Mega Plan

Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: It will just take mere nine seconds to demolish the Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A on May 22. The Noida Authority had informed the Supreme Court that the demolition work on the twin 40-storied towers in Noida had begun. Up to four tonnes of explosives could be used to raze down the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida and the implosion of the nearly 100-metre tall structures, officials have told PTI. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Her Hollywood Debut, Says ‘Don’t Want to Be Part of Rat Race’ | Exclusive

If there’s one thing that Alia Bhatt knows for sure, it’s how to light up the silver screen. Whether it’s playing the role of a rich girl who suffers from Stockholm Syndrome and forms a bond with her kidnapper in Highway, a Bihari hockey player who gets embroiled in the world of drugs in Udta Punjab, a naive student who transforms into a spy in her husband’s home in Raazi or playing a sex worker who rises through the ranks to become a matriarch of 4,000 sex workers in her recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi- it’s all in a day’s work for the actor. She manages to do it all with supreme ease. READ MORE

‘Restless People… Reviewing Facts’: PM Modi Reacts as ‘The Kashmir Files’ Open Up Debate on ‘Truths’

After the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted and expressed their opinion over the film. Lauding the movie, made on the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, PM Modi said that such films “reveal the truth" and added that there has been a conspiracy to discredit it. READ MORE

Finally! Shah Rukh Khan Announces His OTT Project SRK+, Says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan had teased his OTT debut with Hotstar by sharing a couple of promotional videos but the announcements were put on hold as his son Aryan Khan got involved in a legal battle. Now, the actor has finally announced the project and his fans can’t keep calm. Taking to his social media handles, the megastar shared a poster of him with his thumbs up and ‘SRK+ Coming Soon’ written on it. He captioned the post as, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein." READ MORE

