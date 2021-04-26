News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka Imposes Fresh Covid Curbs, Retired Armed Forces Medics Recalled and Other Top Stories

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka to Go Under 14 Days of Complete Lockdown Starting Tomorrow

Fourteen days complete lockdown has been announced in Karnataka starting from Monday. The lockdown in the entire state was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after the cabinet meeting. READ MORE

PM Modi Meets Gen Rawat to Review Covid Preparations by Armed Forces, Retired Military Medics Recalled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. READ MORE

Covid-19: TN Allows Vedanta’s Sterlite Plant in Tuticorin to Produce Oxygen for 4 Months

An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday resolved to allow Vedanta’s Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for a four-month period amid surging covid cases, paving the way for the partial reopening of the copper smelter closed in 2018 over pollution concerns. The unit was sealed by the state government in May 2018, days after 13 agitators were killed in police firing during a violent anti-Sterlite protest in the southern district. READ MORE

Maharashtra: Naxals Torch Vehicles Deployed in Gadchiroli Road Work

Three tractors and one tanker engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli were set ablaze by Naxals, police said on Monday. The incident happened late Sunday night in Medpalli village in Aheri taluka, some 170 kilometres from here, an official added. READ MORE

Major Breather for Lucknow Covid Care as Another Oxygen Train Arrives from Bokaro

In a major relief for Covid patients in Lucknow, another oxygen train carrying tankers from Bokaro reached the state capital Monday morning. The supply comes at a time when oxygen shortage has haunted the healthcare system. According to sources, four tankers have reached Lucknow with 60,000 liters of liquid oxygen. This is the second Oxygen Express to arrive from Bokaro. Earlier, three tankers had reached Lucknow through the same service. READ MORE

318 Oxygen Concentrators Brought from New York to Delhi, 2 Containers Airlifted from Dubai: Govt

Air India brought 328 oxygen concentrators to India on its New York-Delhi flight on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. “All efforts to strengthen India’s fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips oxygen concentrators on @airindiainflight from JFK airport land at @DelhiAirport," Puri tweeted on Monday. READ MORE

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Vaccines for All Adults in Delhi Govt Centres, Private Hospitals May Still Charge

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will vaccinate all above 18 years of age free of cost. “Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," Kejriwal said in a video address on Monday. READ MORE

Delhi Doctor Who Worked with Homeless Dies of Covid at Home Due to Oxygen Shortage

ADelhi doctor who had tested positive for Covid-19 lost his life on Friday due to a shortage of oxygen. Dr Pradip Bijalwan, who had been working with homeless people in Delhi for a decade and had also worked with them through the Covid-19 pandemic, recently tested positive for coronavirus. Not being able to find a hospital bed in Delhi, Bijalwan was treating himself at home, his colleague, activist and former IAS officer Harsh Mander said. READ MORE

IIT Kharagpur Teacher Allegedly Abuses Students for Not Standing up for National Anthem During Online Class

A teacher in IIT-Kharagpur hurled abuses at students during an online class as some of them had allegedly not stood up for the National Anthem and did not say “Bharat Mata ki Jai". Students had recorded the teacher abusing them and their families and uploaded the video on social media platforms. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here