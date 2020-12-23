News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew Amid Fear of New Covid Strain; Sister Abhaya's Murderers Get Life Term & Other Top Stories

Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew Till January 2 Amid Concerns Over New, More Infectious Covid-19 Strain

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed from December 23 night till January 2 across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centre's advice amid concerns over a new Covid-19 variant spreading in the UK. The CM made the announcement following a meeting with health minister K Sudhakar, members of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for Covid-19 and senior officials.

28 Years After Murder of Kerala's Sister Abhaya, Accused Priest, Nun Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

The two prime accused found guilty of killing teenaged nun Sister Abhaya have been sentenced to life imprisonment, almost 28 years after the gruesome murder shook the country. The punishment for the duo in the longest-running investigation was pronounced by CBI special court judge K Sanal Kumar who also slapped a penalty of five lakh rupees on the two convicts.

Despite Rise in Cases, TN Govt Gives Nod to Jallikattu

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday gave a nod for conducting the annual Jallikattu sport which is normally held after the Pongal festival amid rising Covid-19 cases. Only 300 participants will be allowed to participate, the government statement read. Usually, thousands of youths take part and try to control bulls but this time the participants will be limited.

I Can't be Part of a Stadium Which has got its Priorities so Grossly Wrong: Bishan Singh Bedi

Lambasting the DDCA for deciding to install a statue of its late former President Arun Jaitley at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi has asked the body to remove his name from the spectators' stand, named after him in 2017. Lashing out at the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) culture, which he alleged promotes nepotism and puts "administrators ahead of cricketers", Bedi also renounced his membership of the body.

Indian Man Who Lost His Job Due to Covid-19 Wins $1 Million Lottery in UAE

A30-year-old unemployed Indian man has won USD 1 million in a raffle draw contest in the UAE, according to a media report on Monday. Navaneeth Sajeevan won the mega prize money in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Draw held on Sunday after he picked the Millennium Millionaire Series 345. Sajeevan, who has lived in Abu Dhabi for the past four years, had bought the ticket online on November 22.

Amitabh Bachchan Opens up on Social Media Criticism, Says There's Nothing Wrong in Admitting Mistakes

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. During the recent episode, he got candid about social media criticism while speaking to one of the contestants on the hot seat. While questioning Shivam about his social media presence, Big B shared that he uses it to remain in touch with his millions of fans. Shivam says that he uses Facebook occasionally and Big B tends to skip the discussion, but he continues talking about criticism from fans on social networking sites and how it tends to be beneficial sometimes.