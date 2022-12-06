News18 Evening Digest | Karnataka-Maha Border Dispute: Kolhapur Transport Buses Stopped from Entering Belagavi; Police on High Alert & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 evening digest, we are covering the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, which led to the later threatening legal action if ministers visit the state. In other news, we have both BJP and AAP gearing up for result of Delhi civic polls.

Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute: Kolhapur Transport Buses Stopped from Entering Belagavi; Police on High Alert

The ongoing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated on Tuesday as state transport buses from Kolhapur were stopped from plying into disputed border areas like Belagavi and Nipani. Some buses were also painted with black ink by protesters from Karnataka. FOLLOW LIVE

MCD Election: Will AAP’s ‘Jhaadu’ Sweep BJP Out? Result Tomorrow | All You Need to Know

MCD Poll Result: Stage is set for the counting of votes for the Delhi Municipal Poll on Wednesday, December 7, in which exit polls have projected a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming a distant second. READ MORE

Malaika Arora Called ‘Shameful’ for Wearing ‘Pedophile’ Balenciaga to Manish Malhotra’s Birthday

Malaika Arora is being brutally criticised for wearing Balenciaga despite the high-fashion brand’s recent ad campaigns being accused of “sexualising children". Malaika opted for a Balenciaga mini dress for designer Manish Malhotra’s birthday party which took place at his residence in Mumbai on Monday night. READ MORE

Cristiano Ronaldo to Play for Al Nassr, Seals Deal Worth 200 Million Euros : Report

According to several reports Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two and a half year deal worth 200 million euros per season after the termination of contract with Manchester United. The news was reported by renowned Spanish outlet Marca which also stated that Ronaldo will play for Al-Nassr from January 1, 2023. READ MORE

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet Live Streaming: When, Where & How to Watch Shaktikanta Das Address

RBI MPC December 2022 Meeting: The meeting of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee will conclude on Wednesday morning and the decision will be announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The RBI governor will present the latest monetary policy statement at 10 am on December 7, Wednesday, including decision on repo rate hike, reverser repo rate, etc. He will also talk about the current domestic as well as global economic situation. READ MORE

