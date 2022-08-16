News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka Says CM Bommai ‘Not Running Govt’ in Leaked Tape & Other Top Stories

Bommai ‘Not Running Govt’, Says Law Min in Leaked Tape; CM Downplays Row, Cites ‘Different Context’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that his cabinet minister JC Madhuswamy’s alleged remark that the “government is not functioning, we are somehow managing” was taken in a “different context”. The CM, who tried to do damage control, said he will also speak to other ministers who have criticized Madhuswamy for his statement in a purported leaked phone conversation. READ MORE

Car Swept Away, Normal Life Paralysed, Villages Submerged: Flood Havoc Worsens in Odisha as Mahanadi Swells

Amid the devastating floods in Odisha, four people swept away in a car in Ghantikhal in Athagarh. Upon getting the information, the fire personnel reached the spot and rescued all 4 occupants who had swept on the road connecting Cuttack and Sambalpur. READ MORE

Pak Plans to Shoot up Terror Activities in Jammu and Kashmir, May Strike Ceasefire: Sources To CNN-News18

Pakistan is likely to increase terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir as terror outfits are pressuring the Army to break ceasefire, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 exclusively. READ MORE

Birmingham and Beyond: Birthday Boy Lakshya Sen on His Historic CWG Gold and What Lies Ahead

Laksha Sen was in Mumbai the day after he returned from Birmingham, to shoot an ad for Master Card. Relaxed and elated, he was in a bubbly mood when I met him and agreed to talk about his Birmingham sojourn where he collected two medals for his efforts. READ MORE

Job Scams On WhatsApp: You Have Cleared The Job Interview But…

India’s young population, looking for career growth and job prospects, is hit by fake job offers and scams over SMS and through WhatsApp messages. According to a recent report by Hirect, a chat-based direct hiring platform, around 56% of job seekers in India are impacted by job scams during their job hunt. The report highlighted that job seekers between the ages between 20 and 29 years are prime targets of scammers. Now, the modus operandi is simple for scammers: lure desperate young people into paying money upfront by promising jobs with high salaries. READ MORE

Indian Companies Expected To Witness Median Salary Hike Of 10% in FY23; Check Details

Indian companies are expected to witness a median salary hike of 10 per cent in 2023, mainly influenced by a continuation of the tight labour market and rising inflation concerns, according to a report by global advisory firm WTW. READ MORE

Rajinikanth Clocks 47 Years In The Industry, Daughter Aishwaryaa Pens Heartwarming Note

As India celebrated 75 years of Independence on Monday, superstar Rajinikanth also clocked 47 years in the Indian film industry. The megastar made his acting debut in 1975 with K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal. For his contribution to Indian cinema, he has been awarded Padma Vibhushan. Some of his amazing works include Mullum Malarum, Darbar, Robot, Thalapathi and Enthiran, among others. To mark “47 years of Rajinism,” Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa, on Monday, penned a heartwarming note on her social media. READ MORE

Boycott Bollywood: Could Daily Twitter Outrage Really Kill Hindi Cinema?

Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. Boycott Pathaan. Boycott Vikram Vedha. Boycott Brahmastra. Boycott Bollywood. Here’s a fun equation to predict future trends on desi social media- “Boycott” + “Insert movie name” = New Twitter trend. Perhaps not so much fun if you are an ardent Bollywood fan or an employee in the Hindi film industry. READ MORE

