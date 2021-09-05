News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka to Mark Ganesh Utsav With Conditions; No Immersion Beyond 9pm & Other Top Stories

Covid-19: Karnataka to Mark Ganesh Utsav With Conditions; No Immersion Beyond 9pm, Pandals Allowed

The Karnataka government on Sunday allowed partial celebration of the upcoming Ganesh Utsav in the state, with Covid-19 norms and conditions in place. While no immersion or visarjan of the idol will be allowed post 9pm, pandals have been given an okay.

New SOPs for Anti-Corruption Agencies May Make It Tough to Probe Ministers, Public Servants

The ministry of personnel has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs), in connection with Section 17A of the amended Prevention of Corruption Act, for probe by anti-corruption agencies that could make it more difficult for investigation teams to enquire against ministers or public servants.

Vehicle Carrying Takeshi’s Castle Fame Japanese Director Attacked With Pickaxe

Avehicle carrying acclaimed Japanese film director and actor Takeshi Kitano was attacked by a man with a pickaxe and a knife, media reports said. Kitano, 74, also a celebrated television comedian in Japan, was inside the vehicle on the premises of private network TBS in Tokyo when the attack took place late Saturday (Sept 4) night, the station reported.

Milind Soman Undergoes CT Scan for Check-up, Urges Fans to Practice Healthy Lifestyle

Actor and model Milind Soman has time and again proved that he takes his health and lifestyle seriously, He is a fitness enthusiast who often shares glimpse of his workouts and active lifestyle. Milind, who is 55 years old is quite fit for his age, but he takes active steps to maintain the fitness. On Sunday, the actor informed his fans that he has undergone a CT scan for his regular check-up. He added that he wanted to check for blockages or underlying ailments but everything is normal.

Angelina Jolie Says She ‘Fought’ With Brad Pitt For Working With Harvey Weinstein Who Tried to Assault Her

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently opened up about fighting with her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, when he decide to work with former film producer Harvey Weinstein. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the actress was asked about being severely disrespected by someone in the industry. The actress said that it was disgraced movie mogul Weinstein whom she had worked with in Playing By Heart. Jolie also said that the convicted producer attempted to assault her and hence she had to warn everyone to stay away from him.

Got Your Covid Shot But News of Fake Vaccines Giving You Sleepless Nights? Here’s How to Identify An Original Jab

Days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it has identified counterfeit versions of Covishield in South-East Asia and Africa, the Union Health Ministry issued a slew of guidelines to identify fake Covid-19 vaccines and ensure that they are not administered in India. The note sent to the states has details on the label, colour and other details used by the vaccine manufacturer.

