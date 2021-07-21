News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka To Provide1% Reservation For Transgenders & Other Top Stories

‘White Lies in Parliament’: Oppn Slams Centre over ‘No Deaths Due to Oxygen Shortage’ Statement

Leaders of opposition parties led by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over its statement that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen during the Covid second wave. In an online press briefing, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of “shamelessly telling white lies in Parliament” and said that there was utter chaos due to oxygen shortage after April 15 till May 5. READ MORE

Human-to-human Transmission of Bird Flu Rare, No Need to Panic: AIIMS Chief

As the country reported the first confirmed case of human death due to Avian influenza, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that human-to-human transmission of the H5N1 virus is very rare and there is no need to panic. However, there is a need to do contact tracing and also take samples and look for any poultry deaths in the area from where the child who died due to the virus was residing, the AIIMS director told PTI. READ MORE

Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand Closed After Landslide

Many steep areas of Uttarakhand are still experiencing heavy rain. The risk of landslides has increased as a result of the heavy rain and the Meteorological Department has issued a warning predicting heavy rain till July 22. Landslides in different places on Wednesday have shut down the Gangotri National Highway. This is in the same Uttarkashi district where a cloudburst wreaked havoc on Monday. Three people were killed in Mando village and several houses were damaged due to floods after the cloudburst. READ MORE

Karnataka Becomes First State to Provide 1% Reservation for Transgenders

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to provide one per cent reservation for the ‘transgender’ community in all the government services. The government submitted a report to the High Court in this regard informing that a notification had already been issued after amending the Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rule, 1977. READ MORE

How Overlap in Covid & Dengue Symptoms Poses Fresh Challenge For Doctors Amid 3rd

With Covid-19 taking a toll on respiratory health and affecting every other part of the body, dengue can make it even harder to recover. READ MORE

Uttarakhand: Landslides Following Heavy Rains Leave 150 People Stranded in Champawat

Landslides triggered by heavy rains along the Tanakpur-Ghat national highway in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district have left around 150 people stranded, an official said on Wednesday. As traffic remained blocked at Vishramghat on the highway till late Tuesday night, the district administration made arrangements for the stay of the stranded people in Champawat, District Disaster Management Officer Manoj Pandey said. READ MORE

Olympics-Five Rings Up in Tokyo Sky as Competition Gets Underway

Japanese pilots drew the five Olympic rings over Tokyo on Wednesday in a practice flight ahead of a similar manoeuvre which is scheduled for later this week to mark the official start of the Tokyo Games, a rare festivity surrounding the COVID 19-hit Olympics. The Japanese air force’s aerobatic demonstration squadron, Blue Impulse, flew over the capital shortly after noon and drew the Olympic symbol with white smoke near the national stadium, with people on the ground waving and taking smartphone photos. READ MORE

