News18 Evening Digest: Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Militants in J&K; India Ranks 107 Out of 121 in Global Hunger Index and Other Top Stories

Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Militants Near Home in J&K’s Shopian; Protesters Demand ‘Relocation’

A man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community was shot dead by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.Puran Krishan was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, they said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital. READ MORE

Do 400 Rotten Bodies in Pak Hospital Belong to Balochs, Pashtuns? Body Structure, ‘Salwars’ Hint at Atrocities

The discovery of over 400 rotten bodies from the rooftop of a hospital in Pakistan’s Punjab province took a turn for the worse on Saturday as evidence suggested that the corpses could belong to Balochs and Pashtuns who were victims of forced disappearances.A source told CNN-News18 that the abandoned bodies were recovered from Multan’s Punjab Nishtar Hospital and several corpses had their chests ripped open and organs removed. READ MORE

Interpol Cites Religion Angle on Denial of India’s Request Against Sikh Separatist Pannun

The denial of India’s request to issue a red corner notice against founder of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was in accordance with the Interpol’s constitution to not intervene in matters of religious significance, the Secretary General of the world police organisation told News18.The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is India’s liaison with the Interpol, had sent the request of the National Investigation Agency seeking red corner notice against Pannun, but it was returned with further queries. READ MORE

India Ranks 107 Out of 121 In Global Hunger Index: How is the Ranking Calculated & What ‘It Indicates’

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022, an ‘hunger tracker’ published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerlife. The nation dropped from its previous 101st position last year. At 121, Yemen is last on the list.The Global Hunger Index (GHI), a tool aimed at ‘comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels’ gave India a score of 29.1, and labelled the level of hunger in the country as “serious”. READ MORE

Kharge vs Tharoor in Cong Prez Polls: A Look at Their Priorities, Promises If Elected Party Chief

With only two days left, the stage is set for a contest between veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and high-profile MP Shashi Tharoor for the Congress presidential election, the first in over two decades. While the polling will be held on October 17, the votes will be counted on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll. Tharoor had said that he and Kharge are colleagues and no matter who wins it would be the victory of the party. Kharge had referred Tharoor as his younger brother and said there are no differences between them. READ MORE

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech Face High Attrition Rates; Know What Experts Say On The Issue

IT companies — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech, among others — are facing high attrition rates and the IT sector’s average attrition rate (last twelve months) is currently as high as 25 per cent. The past few quarters have seen higher attrition rates, and the hiring has slowed. Experts said the primary reason for high attrition is that the growth opportunities are now relatively lesser in the IT sector as compared to other sectors.This week, Infosys reported voluntary attrition of 27.1 per cent for the September 2022 quarter (Q2FY23). READ MORE

Hardik Pandya Needs to Squeeze Out a Bit More Consistent Performances With the Ball: Lance Klusener

T20 cricket is a format where a fast-bowling allrounder plays an important role in adding a balance to the playing XI. The bonus of having a player who can score some quick runs and bowl crucial overs is probably the best thing a captain can ask for in his team. In T20 cricket where the batters have a slight edge over the bowlers, a team banks on a sixth-bowling option in their side who can turn up when their main bowler(s) is having an off-day. READ MORE

