News18 Evening Digest: Kejriwal Says Covid-19 Situation Under Control in Delhi and Other Top Stories

Covid-19 Situation in Delhi Under Control, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving. Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, he said in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it. Delhi's Covid-19 case count stood at 1,44,127 on Saturday. Around 10,600 of these were active cases and the death toll stood at 4,098.

Idukki Landslide Death Toll Rises to 42 as 16 More Bodies Recovered, Search Operation Continues

The death toll in the massive landslide that destroyed a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district of Kerala rose to 42 on Sunday evening after 16 more bodies were retrieved from the debris. Incessant rains, landslides and opening of shutters of dams across rivers have caused rise in water level in rivers and streams in central Kerala.

PM Modi Releases Rs 17,100 Crore Into Accounts of Over 8 Crore Farmers as 6th Installment of PM-KISAN Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturing farm assets. Modi also released the sixth installment of Rs 17,100 crore to more than 8.55 crore farmer beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.

9 People Test Positive for Covid-19 at Georgia School Days After Viral Image of Crammed Hallway

Days after a viral photograph of a crammed hallway of a school in Georgia that had reopened after coronavirus lockdown triggered outrage, nine people, including six students, have tested positive for Covid-19. Three staff members who were at the school are also among those who tested positive, according to reports. Earlier this week, a sophomore student alleged that she was suspended from the school for sharing the viral photograph.

Poisoned Chalice: Bill Gates Is Not Best Pleased About Microsoft Trying To Acquire TikTok

With the potential ban on Chinese owned social media app TikTok fast approaching in the US, it is believed that Microsoft thinks it has a good chance of swooping in and acquiring TikTok from Chinese tech company ByteDance. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has leaned in on this development and believes any potential deal to acquire TikTok is akin to a "poisoned chalice".

In Pics: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya Attend Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj’s Wedding

South star Rana Daggubati tied the knot with fiancee Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony held on Saturday. The celebrity couple's glamorous marriage pictures and videos are breaking the internet already.