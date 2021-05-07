News18 Evening Digest: Kejriwal to Chair High-level Covid Review Meet, SC Directs Centre to Supply 700 MT Oxygen to Delhi Daily & Other Top Stories

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Kejriwal to Chair High-level Meet on Covid Situation in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will chair high-level meeting on the Covid situation in the capital at 4.30 pm. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will also be attending. READ MORE

Supply 700 MT Oxygen to Delhi Daily, Don’t Make Us Go Firm: SC Tells Centre

The Supreme Court Friday made clear to the Centre that it will have to keep supplying 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi every day till its order is modified, saying it meant business and non-compliance may force it to go firm. Two days ago, the top court had stayed the contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen for COVID patients to Delhi, saying putting officers in jail would not bring oxygen and efforts should be made to save lives. READ MORE

Dark Chocolate, Turmeric Milk Help Boost Immunity Amid Covid, See Govt’s Diet Advisory

Dark chocolate, turmeric milk, protein rich foods are some of the items suggested by the Centre for those recovering from COVID-19. In a post on mygovindia Twitter handle, the government suggested a general diet plan which would help boost immunity and help maintain muscle strength and energy as the pandemic rages across the country. READ MORE

‘Incoming Garbage’: Tathagata Roy’s Tirade Reveals Simmering Dissension in Bengal BJP

The loss in the West Bengal assembly elections has laid bare rifts in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even as Trinamool Congress chairperson and victorious chief minister Mamata Banerjee is putting together her cabinet to confront the challenges of the pandemic and a wave of post-poll violence, senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy has launched a blistering attack on the “foursome" of his party’s Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary and state incharge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national secretary Arvind Menon, and national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash. READ MORE

AP Police Traces Missing Oxygen Tanker On Time, Saves Lives of Over 400 Patients

Andhra Pradesh police force saved the lives of nearly 400 patients on Friday. A Vijayawada-bound oxygen tanker went missing late on Thursday night. Nearly 400 patients, presently being treated at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada, were dependent on the tanker for their survival. Within minutes of the tracking system failed, the Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada alerted all those SPs whose jurisdiction fell on the way to Vijayawada from Odisha. All the alerted units of the AP Police sprang into action and traced the missing tanker to a dhaba in the East Godavari district’s Dharmavaram. READ MORE

These Banks Offer Up to 7% Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits. Check Details

FDs are favourite investing options for the ‘risk adverse’ middle class and senior citizens who prefer it because of guaranteed return, low risk and easy investment plans. Many of these retired senior citizens not only prefer it for managing their retirement savings but also as a means of regular income, and the recent decision by banks have disrupted their plans. READ MORE

Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Win Olympic Quota Place in Lightweight Double Scull

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the Olympics in men’s lightweight double sculls event after finishing second in the final race of the Asia/Oceania Continental Qualifying Regatta in Tokyo on Friday. Another Indian, Jakar Khan finished fourth in the men’s singles sculls final which offers five Olympic quotas but he missed out as a country gets only one qualifying spot from this regatta. READ MORE

