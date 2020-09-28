News18 Evening Digest: Kerala Cong MP Moves SC Against Newly Enacted Farm Law and Other Top Stories

Kerala Congress MP Moves Supreme Court Against Newly Enacted Farm Law

A Congress MP from Kerala moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the contentious new farm Act. TN Prathapan, who represents Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, has alleged that the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 is violative of Article 14 (right to equality), 15 (prohibition of discrimination) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution. He said the law, which was accorded presidential assent on Sunday, is "liable to be struck down as unconstitutional, illegal and void". READ MORE

MP DGP Relieved of Duties After Found Beating Wife in Clip, NCW Seeks Action Against Top Cop

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties, after a video showing him assaulting his wife went viral on social media. In the video, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (Prosecution) Purushottam Sharma is seen thrashing his wife, while the latter is seen resisting the assault. READ MORE

Is Demotion of Rahul Sinha & Elevation of 'Turncoats' a BJP Strategy to Lure TMC Leaders Before Bengal Polls?

Since its formation on April 6, 1980, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hardly a force worthy of notice in West Bengal for decades. That started to change after Narendra Modi’s ascent to power at the Centre in 2014. Despite being the home state of Jana Sangh ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the BJP struggled to make its political space in Bengal during the 34 years of Left Rule from 1971. READ MORE

IPL 2020: Batting First, High-Scoring Sharjah, Three Indian Musketeers & CSK’s Batting Woes – Stats Review

Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down the highest total in the history of the IPL against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Sunday (September 27) as records tumbled in the desert city of the Emirates. We look at some of the records broken and milestones set, emerging trends and players and teams who stood out during the first 9 days of IPL 2020. READ MORE

Dozen Crew Members on First Post-pandemic Greek Cruise Contract Coronavirus

A dozen crew members on the first cruise ship to dock in Greece after the coronavirus lockdown have tested positive, the Greek coastguard said on Monday. The Maltese-flagged Mein Schiff 6 operated by German travel giant TUI, with 922 passengers on board, is currently moored off the Aegean island of Milos, a coastguard spokeswoman said. READ MORE

Pakistan Hackers Helping China in Suspected Operation Sidecopy Cyber Attacks on India

A suspected Pakistan-backed hacker group, Transparent Tribe, is reportedly behind a cyber attack campaign dubbed ‘Operation Sidecopy’. The campaign is a coordinated attempt to steal critical infrastructure and strategic data by sending phishing emails and using remote access malware that can escalate its privilege in compromised systems, and in turn, infiltrate a computer to steal critical information from it. READ MORE