News18 Evening Digest: Kerala Minister Faces Flak after Criticising Constitution and Other Top Stories

‘Condones Exploitation, Helps to Plunder People’: Kerala Minister Faces Flak after Criticising Constitution

Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan has courted controversy by criticising the Constitution, saying it “condones exploitation” and is written in a way that helps to “plunder” the people of the country, prompting condemnation from various quarters. READ MORE

UP: Cop Assaulted in Police Station by Man Accused of Domestic Violence | WATCH

Aman lost his temper and thrashed a police official inside Mainpuri police station in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. He had been called for counselling in a case of domestic violence, police told news agency ANI. READ MORE

Health Ministry Suspends Joint Drug Controller for Alleged Involvement in Bribery Controversy

Amid the ongoing bribery controversy, the country’s apex drug regulatory authority has suspended joint drug controller Eswara Reddy, News18.com has learnt. READ MORE

NATO Launches Ratification Process For Sweden, Finland; Accession Protocol Signed

The 30 NATO allies signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals. READ MORE

Chicago Mass Shooting: Suspect Robert Crimo Was A Rapper, Posted Videos, Song With Violent Messages

Police officials investigating the Highland Park, Illinois shooting identified and arrested suspect Robert E. Crimo III for killing six people and injuring dozens as they were attending a July 4 Parade. READ MORE

5th Test: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Guide England to 7-wicket Win Over India, Series Ends in 2-2 Draw

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow powered England to a sensational 7-wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. The record-run chase helped England to draw the five-match Test series 2-2. Root and Bairstow completely dominated the Indian bowlers in the first session of Day 5 as they didn’t take much time to seal the game for the hosts. The ‘BazBall’ philosophy is working well for the England batters who never took pressure while chasing their biggest ever target.READ MORE

Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt Reveals Myth About Marriage, Says ‘There Is No Suhagraat’

Karan Johar is coming back with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan and everyone is eagerly waiting for it. While the first episode of the popular chat show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, it has now been revealed that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the couch in the first episode. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.