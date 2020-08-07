News18 Evening Digest: 15 Killed in Kerala Landslide, Serum Institute Ties up for 100 Million Vaccine Doses and Other Top Stories

15 Killed After Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide in Kerala, PM Announces Compensation

At least 15 people were killed after heavy rain caused a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district on Friday morning. Twelve others have been rescued so far and are undergoing treatment at Munnar's Tata General Hospital. Officials say the landslide happened in the Rajamalai area of the district, which is around 25 km from the tourist town of Munnar. Between 70 and 80 people lived in the area, officials said, adding that they do not know, at this point, how many more are trapped under the mud. READ MORE

Saudi Crown Prince Accused of Sending Hit Squad to Canada to Assassinate Ex-Spy

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of sending a hit-squad to Canada in order to kill a former Saudi intelligence official. The failed plan to kill Saad al-Jabri was soon after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, court documents filed in the US allege. The alleged plot failed after Canadian border agents became suspicious of the hit-squad as they attempted to enter the country. READ MORE

Serum Institute Joins Hands With Gates Foundation For 100 Million Vaccine Doses For India, Others

Serum Institute of India said on Friday it would receive $150 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for India and other emerging economies as early as 2021. The candidate vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Novavax, will be priced at $3 per dose and will be made available in 92 countries. READ MORE

Kia Sonet Compact SUV Unveiled in India, to Rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue

Kia has unveiled its first stab at the compact SUV in India with the Sonet. In the domestic market, the car will take on popular offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV 300. The Sonet is essentially based on the same platform that underpins the Hyundai Venue. However, Kia has gone the extra mile to ensure there are no similarities between the two. READ MORE

Let Italy Pay Compensation: SC’s Condition to Close Case Against Marines Who Killed Indian Fishermen

The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear to the Centre that it would not close the cases against two Italian marines, accused of killing two Indian fishermen, without hearing the victims' families. "Let Italy pay them compensation. Only then will we allow the withdrawal of prosecution," Chief Justice SA Bobde said. The Centre, requesting the top court to let it withdraw the cases following the decision of a UN tribunal, said Italy had assured it would criminally prosecute the marines. READ MORE

‘Nitish Kumar is the CM Face, But…’ BJP Lets Out Bihar Poll Strategy

The BJP’s Bihar unit is preparing itself for the polls, hoping at this point for no delay. The elections, most likely, would be held in mid-October even as the state battles coronavirus and floods. Opposition parties led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have repeatedly attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his absence from the ground as people contend with the two challenges. BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal tells CNN-News18 how the party plans to retain power in the state. READ MORE