News18 Evening Digest: On First Day As PM, Shehbaz Sharif to Finalise His Cabinet Tonight and Other Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that “we can focus on our development challenges”. READ MORE

‘Must Get Back to Normal’ vs ‘It’s Not Over Yet’: Kerala Stops Daily Covid Updates, Doctors Divided

The Kerala government has decided to stop giving daily updates about the number of Covid cases in the state. The reason given by the state health minister’s office was that the number of cases has reduced. READ MORE

‘Not at Fault, Won’t Resign’: K’taka Min After Contractor Who Accused Him of Corruption Dies by Suicide

Acontractor from Belagavi, who had accused the Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding a 40 percent commission for a contract, was found dead in a Udupi-based hotel on Tuesday. Soon after the news broke, Congress sought the resignation of the minister. However, Eshwarappa, who is a Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister in Chief Minister Basarvaj Bommai-led’s state cabinet, turned down the demand of the Opposition party and said that “he did not know the deceased". READ MORE

‘They Are Lavishly Playing the IPL’-Arjuna Ranatunga Takes A Dig At Sri Lankan Players

Former World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has asked Sri Lankan players in IPL to leave the tournament and join the protestors amidst the worsening situation in the country. Sri Lanka is in the midst of a financial crisis with the foreign exchange severely hit, affecting its capacity to import food and fuel. READ MORE

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek Release Postponed To Avert Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Anek. On Tuesday, the makers of the film announced that its release date has been postponed. Anek will now hit theatres on May 27 instead of May 13. This means that Ayushmann’s Anek will not clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Reportedly, the decision has been taken after the discussion between the producers of both the films. READ MORE

Cracker-Like Explosion Near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s ‘Jansabha’ in Nalanda; One Detained

Aminor cracker-like explosion was reported from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘Jansabha’ site at Silav in Nalanda. Police have so far detained one person. Sources said the accused exploded the cracker from behind a podium where the CM was seated. The ‘Jansabha’ was being held at a high school in Silav. READ MORE

