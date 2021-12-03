News18 Evening Digest: K'taka Issues New Covid-19 Curbs After Omicron Cases & Other Top Stories

Omicron in K’taka: In New Rules, Covid Test on Arrival Must for all Int’l Fliers, Only Fully Jabbed Allowed in Malls

After the detection of two Omicron cases in Karnataka on Thursday, the state government today issued fresh guidelines, mandating one lakh Covid tests every day. The government also mandated Covid tests upon arrival at the airport for all international passengers, and fliers cannot leave until their test reports come negative. READ MORE

Cyclone Jawad May Make Landfall Near Puri Between Dec 4-5; Odisha Govt Cancels Sunday Leave of Employees

Cyclonic Storm Jawad is likely to make landfall near the coastal areas of Puri district, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena on Friday. The landfall may occur between the evening of December 4 and the morning of December 5, and the wind speed is likely to be around 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. The cyclone will have its maximum impact over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara, he added. READ MORE

Duranto Express Derails in Odisha’s Jajpur District, None Injured

At least two wheels of the parcel van of Duranto Express jumped off the tracks at Haridaspur Railway Station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Friday, the East Coast Railway said. There was no report of any injury due to the incident, it said. Two front wheels of high-capacity parcel van of 12246 YASVANTPUR-HOWRAH Duranto Express has derailed while passing through Haridaspur Railway Station Yard at 11.14 hrs today. READ MORE

Taliban Release Decree Saying Women Must Consent to Marriage

Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Friday released a decree on women’s rights which said women should not be considered “property" and must consent to marriage but failed to mention female access to education or work outside the home. The Taliban has been under pressure from the international community, who have mostly frozen funds for Afghanistan, to commit to upholding women’s rights since the hardline Islamist group took over the country on Aug. 15. READ MORE

Noida Homebuyers Alert! Flat Registration By Carpet Area, Know How Much you will Save

Providing much-needed relief to homebuyers, the Noida Authority has recently mandated that the registry of flats should be on the basis of their carpet area. This move will benefit the homebuyers as they have to pay less for registry of plot in Noida from now. “This order by the Noida Authority will bring much relief to homebuyers as it will reduce their registration fee cost for the flats and thereby lower their overall property acquisition cost," said. READ MORE

Virat Kohli’s Wry Smile After Controversial Dismissal Sums Up Umpiring ‘Debacle’

India Test captain Virat Kohli was given out after the ball struck on the front pad by a delivery from Ajaz Patel in the 30th over of the second Test match between India and New Zealand. You would think that Kohli getting out for a duck after taking a break from the first match would make the news, but it was the way that he was given out enraged cricket fans in the country. As soon as the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger, Kohli instantly went upstairs with Decision Review System. READ MORE

Sudheer Babu’s Wife Priyadarshini Files Police Complaint Against Friend Shilpa Chowdhary for Alleged Financial Fraud

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu’s wife and Mahesh Babu’s sister Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni filed a complaint against her friend Shilpa Chowdary for allegedly duping her of Rs 3.90 crore. According to the complaint, the socialite and Telugu film producer got her to invest a huge sum in real estate and duped her Rs 3.90 crore. Shilpa was arrested by the Narsingi police on Saturday, November 27 after one of her victims Divya Reddy filed a complaint against her. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.