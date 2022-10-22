News18 Evening Digest: Large Economies Still Struggling, Pandemic Impact Won’t Go Soon, Says PM Modi and Other Stories

Large Economies Still Struggling, Pandemic Impact Won’t Go Soon: PM Modi at ‘Rozgar Mela’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the “Rozgar Mela” where he distributed 75,000 appointment letters among government job aspirants. At the mela, PM Modi spoke about the impact the pandemic had on the Indian economy and assured that the government is working towards softening the blow of the economic problems faced by several countries across the world in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

16 Countries Interested in LCA Tejas Mk2, Efforts on to Identify Private Agencies to Speed Up Production

At least 16 countries have approached India seeking details of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk2 and efforts are on to identify additional agencies to increase the production rate of the aircraft, a senior government official told News18.

In September, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave its nod to the LCA Mk2 which would eventually fill a critical gap in the fighter squadrons of the Indian Air Force when the MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and the Jaguar fleets retire in around a decade. READ MORE

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani Launches Jio 5G Services in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani on Saturday announced the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand. “5G services are for everyone. From today, with Nathdwara, Chennai is also going to have 5G services,” Akash Ambani said. READ MORE

Opinion | If Kharge Experiment Fails, Congress May Eventually Have to ‘Think Tomorrow, Think Tharoor’

Shashi Tharoor has been the poster boy of the anglophile Indian elite and their popular choice of what a next-generation non-Gandhi Congress president ought to look like. But truth be told, as a politician, he was probably no more qualified than Rahul Gandhi to lead the second largest and oldest political party of India with a complex history that is in the throes of an existential crisis. Yet, the ideas and vision that Shashi Tharoor brought to the table have immense relevance for the Congress party’s future and survival. READ MORE

Old Pension Scheme in Punjab Gives New Life to AAP Campaign in HP; BJP Says Voters Being Lied To

Announcing the implementation of the old pension scheme in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has made a major electoral pitch in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh as well, promising to implement it in the hill state as well as Gujarat if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. “The Punjab government has proved that (Arvind) Kejriwal delivers whatever he promises. In Himachal too, the old pension scheme will be implemented if AAP is voted to power,” announced AAP state president Surjeet Thakur. READ MORE

ED Says Jacqueline Fernandez Made an Abortive Bid to Flee India in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail was extended till November 10 by Patiala House court on Saturday. The actress appeared before the court in Delhi for the hearing of her bail plea that was pending in the extortion case featuring alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She had procured interim bail in the case last month, as the Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply to Jacqueline’s bail application. READ MORE

ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 37% YoY To Rs 7,558 Crore, NII Rises 26%

ICICI Bank on Saturday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 7,557.8 crore for the September 2022 quarter (Q2FY23), a jump of 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with Rs 5,511 crore a year ago. The private sector lender’s net interest income (NII) during July-September 2022 jumped 26 per cent YoY to Rs 14,786.8 crore, against Rs 11,690 crore a year ago. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here