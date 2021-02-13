News18 Evening Digest: Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested by J&K Police; Second Covid Vaccine Dose Today and Other Top Stories

From Ground Zero: Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested by J&K Police; Network18 in Samba Sector with BSF

In a major breakthrough, a terrorist was arrested at midnight in a joint operation of the Anantnag Police and the Samba Police from the outskirts of Jammu city. Anantnag Police arrested Zahoor Ahmad Rather, alias Khalid alias Sahil, a terrorist of TRF or The Resistance Front, a frontal name for Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, from Bari Brahmana in Samba district. The operation was assisted by Samba Police. Read More

Second Covid Vaccine Dose Today For Those Who Took First Shot 28 Days Ago

Over 14,800 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Friday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive. The authorities are now geared up for the roll-out of the second dose of vaccination on Saturday for beneficiaries who were given jabs in the beginning of the exercise. As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days. Read More

Fuel Prices Rise For 5th Consecutive Day; Diesel Hike Highest in Delhi, Petrol Nears Rs 95/Litre in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices maintained its northward rally on Saturday amid firm global prices with the benchmark Brent crude gaining over 2 per cent on a single day to cross $62 a barrel mark. Accordingly, oil marketing companies raised the pump price of diesel by year high level of 36 paise per litre and petrol by another 30 paise per litre in Delhi. With this increase, the fifth consecutive this week, petrol is now priced at Rs 88.44 a litre and diesel Rs 78.74 a litre in the national capital. Read More

With RaGa, Pawar and Sanjay Raut as Members, Parl Panel on Defence to Visit Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso

The Parliamentary Committee on Defence has decided to visit Galwan Valley and Pangong in Eastern Ladakh, a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "ceded" Indian territory to the Chinese. However, it may seek the permission of the government before visiting the strategically-located areas, sources said. Interestingly, Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut are members of the panel chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram. Read More

Yashraj Mukhate's New 'Pawrrri' Anthem is Making Everyone Groove on the Internet

We may not definitely know "rasode mein kaun tha?" but we do know where 'pawwri ho rahi hai' for sure. Yashraj Mukhate, the music composer behind iconic viral tracks like 'Rasode mein kaun tha,' 'Biggini shoot' and 'Tuadda kutta Tommy.' has come up with one more hit, and this one's about a party. And not just any party, it's a 'pawwwri.' Read More

Dia Mirza to Tie the Knot with Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15: Report

Actress Dia Mirza will reportedly tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The wedding will take place in Mumbai on February 15, reports SpotboyE.com. The portal also suggests that the wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman and lives in Bandra's Pali Hill area, according to SpotboyE. Dia was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. Read More

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1: Rohit & Rahane Depart as England Fight Back

India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Chennai, IND 258-5: Ajinkya Rahane out at 67. England doing well to come back into the game now as they have removed those two set batters who were troubling them. Rohit Sharma departed for 161 before Rahane. Read More