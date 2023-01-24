In today’s edition of our evening digest, we are covering the latest update in the Supreme Court Collegium. We are also looking at the latest updates in Air India peeing case.

‘Grave Concern’: Kiren Rijiju Says SC Collegium Putting out Secret RAW, IB Inputs in Public

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said certain portions of sensitive reports of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) were put in public domain by the Supreme Court Collegium and asserted that it was a “matter of grave concern". READ MORE

Air India Fined Rs 10 Lakh for Not Reporting Peeing Incident on Paris-Delhi Flight

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Tata Group-owned Air India for not reporting the December 6 incident where a passenger onboard its Paris-New Delhi flight allegedly urinated on a vacant seat and blanket of a woman co-passenger to it and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee. READ MORE

Bengaluru Man Showers Cash from Flyover, Traffic Snarls as Locals Throng to Collect Notes | WATCH

Bengaluru residents were taken by surprise on Tuesday when an unidentified man showered Rs 10 currency notes from KR market flyover. Videos of the man, wearing a wall clock around the neck, have gone viral as huge crowds thronged to collect the notes, leading to traffic snarls for a short duration. READ MORE

Are Earthquakes Happening More Frequently Now? Nepal Quakes, Delhi-NCR Tremors Bring Fear to Fore

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology stated. READ MORE

‘We Weren’t Informed’: Vinesh Phogat Claims Wrestlers Not Consulted About Oversight Committee

The standoff between Indian wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) seems to be taking new twists and turns with each passing day. Vinesh Phogat has alleged that the protesting wrestlers were not consulted before the formation of the oversight committee which is investigating the allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Plans After Pathaan’s Release Tomorrow, Says ‘Sirf Apne Bacchon…’

The moment every Shah Rukh Khan fan has been waiting for is almost here. Tomorrow, January 25, we will witness King Khan’s return to the big screen after four long years with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. While the entire SRK fandom knows what they are doing tomorrow, what plans does the man himself have? Well, Shah Rukh answered that during an #ASKSRK session, he held recently. During the session, one user asked, “@iamsrk #AskSRK kal aap movie dekhenge ya box office record dekhenge 😄😄" READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here