News18 Evening Digest: Lawyer Hacked to Death in K'taka Court Over Property Dispute and Other Top Stories

‘Historic Moment’: With PM Modi Photo & Bhagavad Gita, ISRO Launches 19 Satellites in First Lift-off of 2021

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in its first mission of 2021, has successfully launched the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 on Sunday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. "#PSLVC51 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota," ISRO said in a Tweet.

‘World’s Oldest Language’: Ahead of Polls, PM Modi Regrets Not Learning Tamil on ‘Mann ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 74th edition of Mann ki Baat on Sunday, rued about not learning the Tamil language. Calling Tamil the world's oldest language and praising Tamil literature and poetry, PM Modi said it was one of his long-standing regrets in a long political career.

‘Beti Paraya Dhan Hoti Hai’: Babul Supriyo’s Dig at Mamata Backfires, Faces Flak for ‘Chauvinist’ Views

Union Minister Babul Supriyo is facing flak after he took a dig at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's campaign 'Daughter of Bengal' slogan stating, 'beti paraya dhan hoti hai" (a daughter is someone else's property). The tweet was later deleted.

Surreal Images of Bhagat Singh, Aurobindo, Kasturba Gandhi Reanimated with AI Stun the Internet

Ever imagined animated images of Bhagat Singh or Swami Vivekananda, that might seem right out of a surreal world Twitter recently had something very similar to show, surreal and animated images of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Lokmanya Tilak, Kasturba Gandhi and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda and great master and teacher Aurobindo.

Lawyer Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight by Relative in Karnataka District Court Over Property Dispute

A lawyer was hacked to death at the district court of Hospet in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka on Saturday morning allegedly over a family feud. The 48-year-old victim was identified as T Venkatesh, who was writing something when the assailant came with a machete and attacked the lawyer in the neck, killing him on the spot.