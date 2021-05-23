News18 Evening Digest: Lockdown Extended in Delhi Till May 31, Sushil Kumar Arrested in Chhatrasal Murder Case and Other Top Stories

CM Kejriwal Extends Covid-19 Lockdown in Delhi Till May 31, Positivity Rate Falls to 2.5%

Amid weakening Covid-19 second wave, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown till May 31, 5 am on Sunday. “The positivity rate has come to 2.5% in Delhi. 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours,” Delhi CM said in a press conference. Read More

‘Nine Hours In The Sea Felt Like A Lifetime’: The Extraordinary Story Of A P305 Survivor

Anil Waychal, a 40-year-old mechanical engineer with Afcons Infrastructure, was rescued by the Indian Navy’s INS Kochi warship after nine hours in the salty waters. The resident of Maharashtra’s Kumbhargaon village was among the lucky ones that survived the sinking of barge P305, as Cyclone Tauktae battered India’s west coast. The barge was operated by Afcons, a contractor working on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fields off Mumbai. Of the 261 people on board, 24 are still missing, while 51 bodies have been recovered. Read More

Captain of Tugboat That Sank Off in Cyclone Tauktae Found Dead in Valsad, 6 Other Bodies Found

The body of the tugboat captain, Nagendra Kumar, was among the seven dead found in Gujarat’s Valsad on Sunday. A police official said that they are the victims of barge P305 that sank off the Mumbai coast in cyclone Tauktae. Eleven people from tugboat Varaprada also went missing after the storm. Read More

With Surging Black Fungus Cases in Bengaluru, Hospitals Out of Beds to Treat Patients

Bengaluru is reporting shortage of hospital beds for patients with mucormycosis, a serious fungal infection seen in Covid patients. Majority of the hospitals in the city which has reserved the beds for such cases say their wars are full now. Many patients who are turning up at the hospital are being sent back without treatment. Patients with mucormycosis require two weeks of hospital care, a report said. Read More

Sushil Kumar and His Associate Arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in Chhatrasal Murder Case

India’s two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of international wrestler, Sagar Rana by Delhi Police Special Cell. Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi on Sunday morning. The police have also arrested the two-time Olympic medallist, Sushil Kumar’s friend, who had been accompanying the wrestler ever since Sagar Rana’s murder. Read More

Get, Set… Covid: What Are The Pandemic-Sized Hurdles Facing Tokyo Olympics

To athletes across the world, it represents the pinnacle of sporting excellence. But the Olympic Games amid a pandemic finds it has to contend with fresh Covid-19 peaks as new variants enter the mix. Indeed, at a time when the Olympic motto of ‘Swifter, Higher, Stronger’ may be aptly borrowed to describe the course a resurgent pandemic is taking, all eyes are on Tokyo to see if it can successfully host the event scheduled to start two months from now. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here