News18 Evening Digest: Lockdown in Delhi Extended Till May 17, Race to Book Vaccine Slots Turns Into Techathon & Other Top Stories

‘Can’t Afford Leniency’: Lockdown in Delhi Extended Till May 17, Metro Services to be Suspended

In a bid to contain the deadly Covid virus spread, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has extended the lockdown in Delhi by another week till 5 am on May 17. Emphasizing that the Covid positivity rate has gone down marginally, the CM in his address said that the lockdown must be extended to ensure that the city does not let its guard down. READ MORE

New Anti-Covid Drug That Will Reduce Oxygen Dependence Will Be Available in a Month: DRDO Scientist

The new anti-Covid oral drug developed by the DRDO will help hospitalised patients and reduce their supplemental oxygen dependence. The drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad. READ MORE

The Great Vaccine Hack: Race to Book Slots Turns Into Techathon With Bots And Codes; CoWIN Chief Denies

Opening up of vaccination for all adults amid a massive shortage of doses has led to many techies in India bypass the regular booking system. The vaccination slot booking is now turned into ‘techathon’ with many coders designing a system to receive slot availability alerts and some even automatically booking the slots. READ MORE

Corona Curfew in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till May 17

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Sunday extended till May 17 the curfew imposed across the union territory to curb the spread of coronavirus. The curfew was earlier scheduled to end on Monday. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said. Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 4,788 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally of infected persons to 2,11,742 while the death toll in the union territory rose to 2,672 with a record 60 fatalities in 24 hours. READ MORE

Over 72L Covid Vaccine Doses Still Available with States, UTs; 17.56 Cr Doses Provided So Far: Govt

More than 72 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, while over 46 lakh doses will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The government of India has so far provided more than 17.56 crore vaccine doses (17,56,20,810) to states and union territories free-of-cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 16,83,78,796 doses (as per data available at 8 am today). READ MORE

Salman Khan Offers 21 Voluntary Cuts to Radhe, Gets U/A Certificate: Report

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set for an Eid 2021 release. In a rare Hybrid model, the film will be released in theatres, on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex, and on all leading DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. READ MORE

Mysterious ‘UFO’ Spotted in US Sky Causes Excitement, Here’s What Elon Musk Had to Do With it

Astring of lights that lobbed across the night sky in parts of the U.S. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday had some people wondering if a fleet of UFOs was coming, but it had others— mostly amateur stargazers and professional astronomers— lamenting the industrialization of space. READ MORE

