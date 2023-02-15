History has been scripted by Air India by signing two agreements with Airbus and Boeing. The deals that had been in the works for a while, gained momentum over the summer of last year and solidified further by December. READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has landed himself in controversy after he blasted a man asking a question during his address at the Vikas rally in Bhopal. The BJP leader got visibly angry and alleged that the man was sent by “some people" to create a ruckus. READ MORE

Several flights of Lufthansa got delayed or cancelled after Germany’s flagship carrier experienced an IT fault worldwide, the company said on Wednesday. It added that the reason behind the fault was still unclear. Speaking to the news agency Reuters, a Lufthansa spokesperson said, “There is a group-wide IT system failure." READ MORE

As soon as the class 12th exams are over, most of the students will start looking for opportunities to study abroad not only to give wings to their dreams but also to look for an environment that suits their future plans. READ MORE

The West Bengal government on Wednesday hiked the DA (dearness allowance) for government employees by 3 per cent, even as West Bengal minister of state for finance Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly. READ MORE

A couple with seven children decided to have one more child but ended up having 12 kids in total. The woman during her last pregnancy ended up giving birth to quintuplets. READ MORE

