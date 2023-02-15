CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » News18 Evening Digest: Lufthansa Says IT Outage Causes Flight Delays, Angry MP Minister Blasts Man Over Question & More
1-MIN READ

News18 Evening Digest: Lufthansa Says IT Outage Causes Flight Delays, Angry MP Minister Blasts Man Over Question & More

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 17:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Several flights of Lufthansa got delayed or cancelled after Germany’s flagship carrier experienced an IT fault worldwide (Image: Unsplash/Representative)

Several flights of Lufthansa got delayed or cancelled after Germany’s flagship carrier experienced an IT fault worldwide (Image: Unsplash/Representative)

Here are top news stories this evening: Lufthansa Says IT Outage Causes Flight Delays, Five Countries That Offer Free and Discounted Education For Indian Students & More

Spreading Wings: What Air India’s Mega Deals with Airbus And Boeing Mean for The Airline And India

History has been scripted by Air India by signing two agreements with Airbus and Boeing. The deals that had been in the works for a while, gained momentum over the summer of last year and solidified further by December. READ MORE

‘Police Will Break Your Hips’: Angry MP Minister Blasts Man Asking Question at His Vikas Yatra | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has landed himself in controversy after he blasted a man asking a question during his address at the Vikas rally in Bhopal. The BJP leader got visibly angry and alleged that the man was sent by “some people" to create a ruckus. READ MORE

‘Working Intensively to Solve Problem’: Lufthansa Says IT Outage Causes Flight Delays, Cancellations Worldwide

Several flights of Lufthansa got delayed or cancelled after Germany’s flagship carrier experienced an IT fault worldwide, the company said on Wednesday. It added that the reason behind the fault was still unclear. Speaking to the news agency Reuters, a Lufthansa spokesperson said, “There is a group-wide IT system failure." READ MORE

Study Abroad: Five Countries That Offer Free and Discounted Education For Indian Students

As soon as the class 12th exams are over, most of the students will start looking for opportunities to study abroad not only to give wings to their dreams but also to look for an environment that suits their future plans. READ MORE

West Bengal Budget 2023: DA Hiked By 3% For Govt Employees; FY23 SGDP Projected to Grow 8.4%

The West Bengal government on Wednesday hiked the DA (dearness allowance) for government employees by 3 per cent, even as West Bengal minister of state for finance Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly. READ MORE

Parents Of 7 Try For ‘One More Kid’, End Up Welcoming Quintuplets

A couple with seven children decided to have one more child but ended up having 12 kids in total. The woman during her last pregnancy ended up giving birth to quintuplets. READ MORE

About the Author
News Desk
first published:February 15, 2023, 17:15 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 17:16 IST
