News18 Evening Digest: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Addresses Public Amid Resignation Buzz & Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: CM Uddhav Thackeray Addresses State Amid Resignation Buzz

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to resign from the post on Wednesday, according to sources. Earlier in the day, Thackeray tested positive for Covid-19. READ MORE

‘Fool Me Twice…’: Bengaluru Civic Body Spends Rs 6 Cr to Asphalt Road for PM’s Visit, It Caves In Day Later

In a new low for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), a stretch of road, asphalted as part of the Rs 23-crore road works for PM Narendra Modi’s visit on June 20-21, caved in a day later. READ MORE

682 Covid Cases Surface in UP; Will Sound Alert if Infections Spike: Deputy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases in the state, saying 682 fresh infections detected on Wednesday are a ”warning” for them. Pathak also said he will be interacting over the phone with patients admitted to government hospitals every day under a health department campaign to take stock of health facilities. READ MORE

Stung by Chhagan Bhujbal, Narayan Rane & Raj Thackeray in Past, Is Sena Headed for First-Ever Vertical Split?

Is the Shiv Sena headed for the first-ever vertical split in the party this time as senior leader Eknath Shinde powers a rebellion with his loyalists? READ MORE

Lancashire County Club Announce Signing of All-rounder Washington Sundar

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been signed by the Lancashire County Cricket Club for the upcoming Royal London One-Day Cup. He will join the team after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma Wants Virat Kohli to ‘Stay Cutie’, Check Their Adorable Social Media PDA

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s social media PDA is always adorable to watch. Whenever one of them shares a post, the other is quick to react and comment and those reactions always make us go ‘aww.’ Not just PDA, the two support each other in whatever they do. Recently, the Indian cricketer shared a couple of photos of himself from his on-field practice sessions. He wrote, “Practice well. Stay happy 😃✌️” READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan ‘Mulling Over’ Making Acting Debut, Impressed By Timothee Chalamet’s Films?

If a new report is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan is considering acting as a profession. In the past, SRK had revealed that Aryan did not want to face the camera but work behind-the-scenes. It was then reported that he wanted to become a writer-director. With reports doing the rounds that Aryan is penning a new project, a new report claims that Aryan is open to acting as well. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.