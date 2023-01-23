News18 Evening Digest: Maha Guv Koshyari Says He Wants to Step Down; New Oversight Committee Formed to Look After Wrestling Federation & Other Stories

In today’s edition of our evening digest, we are covering Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to step down. We are also looking at the tales of valour of Param Virs honoured with island names.

Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari Says He Wants to Step Down, ‘Has Conveyed to PM Modi’

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in a surprise decision, said on Monday that he wanted to step down from the post and has informed the Prime Minister to relieve him of all his political responsibilities. READ MORE

Headed by Mary Kom, New Oversight Committee to Look After Wrestling Federation’s Daily Affairs

Amid serious allegations against its chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh by country’s top wrestlers, a new oversight committee, headed by boxer Mary Kom, has been formed to look after the day-to-day management of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The WFI will not be looking after its daily affairs now. READ MORE

‘No Sir…I Will Get These Bastards’: Read Tales of Valour of Param Virs Honoured With Island Names

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Netaji’s 126th birth anniversary named 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees. READ MORE

Republic Day 2023: Did You Know Why R-Day Celebrations Start on January 23? Check Out Top Quotes by PM Modi

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023:Last year, the Government of India modified the longstanding tradition of commencing the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 24. It announced that the festivities would begin a day earlier, on January 23, in order to bring the commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary into the fold of Republic Day celebrations. READ MORE

Air India ‘Pee’ Case: No 9B Seat, Internal Committee Report Flawed, Says Cabin Crew Body; Wants Grounded Staff Back on Duty

All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) has written a letter demanding that the grounded Air India crew in connection with the ‘peeing’ case be put back on flights, calling the action against pilot in command an “unusually harsh punishment". The cabin crew body also termed the findings of an internal committee “flawed". READ MORE

Republic Day 2023: When, Where and How to Buy Tickets for R-Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony?

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 2023: India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 with great fanfare. This day is of great significance since the Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. For millions of Indians, the highlight of this day is the Republic Day Parade that is held at Kartavya Path. This parade, known for its grandeur, is organised by the Ministry of Defence. READ MORE

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Why Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Hardik Pandya Skipped Ceremony

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are getting married today, January 23, in Khandala. The news was confirmed by Suniel Shetty and the couple is expected to make their first appearance as a married couple in the evening. While it seems like a starry affair, it seems like close friends of the couple Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Hardik Pandya will not be a part of the celebrations. READ MORE

