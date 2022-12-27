News18 Evening Digest: Maha Passes Resolution to 'Legally' Include Marathi-speaking K'taka Villages & Other Top Stories

Karnataka Suppressing Marathis, Injustice Can’t Go On, Says Uddhav as Maharashtra Passes Resolution to ‘Legally’ Include Disputed Areas

All necessary legal pursuits will be done in the Supreme Court to include Belgaum, Karvar, Nipani, Bhalki, Bidar and other 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka in Maharashtra under any circumstances, read the resolution tabled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over border dispute. READ MORE

UP: High Court Allows Local Polls Without OBC Reservation; CM Yogi Assures Benefit on Triple Test Criteria

Quashing the Uttar Pradesh government’s draft notification, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered holding the urban local body elections without reservation for the OBCs (Other Backward Classes). However, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government will provide reservation in urban body general elections to OBCs on the basis of triple test by setting up a commission. READ MORE

Share What You ‘Consume’, Let Cong Roam Naked in Cold: On RaGa’s T-shirt Walk, BJP Leader’s Shocker

Day after former Union minister Salman Khurshid compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Tuesday took a jibe and asked if the senior Congress leader could tell his ‘sena’ (army) what he “consumes that he doesn’t feel cold“. He went on to suggest that Congressmen should roam naked as Lord Ram’s ‘sena’ did. READ MORE

‘Eternally Grateful’: Argentinian Mum Shares Moving Story of When Her Son Met Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi-led Argentina’s epic victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022 has the internet in awe of the iconic footballer. Not only is he a player par excellence, it would appear from the videos and anecdotes circulating about him, that he is all-around a legitimately endearing person. Now, an Argentinian mother has shared a story about Messi and her son from over a decade ago that’s leaving people misty-eyed. Her story, shared on Instagram, has been translated by a Twitter user. READ MORE

TV Actor Mohit Abrol Shares Last Photo with Tunisha Sharma from Sets of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul

TV actor Mohit Abrol has shared his last picture with the late actress Tunisha Sharma from the sets of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’. He played Zoravar, Ali Baba’s rival, in the show. Only recently his part in the series came to an end. READ MORE

Pakistan Selling Embassy Property in US Amid Economic Crisis, Gets Three Bids for Washington Building

Pakistan has received three bids for a building which once housed the defence section of the country’s embassy in the US capital. The highest bid, worth $6.8 million, is offered by a Jewish group that wants to build a synagogue in the building, according to Dawn. READ MORE

