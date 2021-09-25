News18 Evening Digest: Maha to Open Theatres, Multiplexes, Religious Places & Other Top Stories

Three Booked for Assaulting Dalit Mourners, Creating Ruckus at Funeral in Maharashtra’s Palghar

An offence has been registered against three persons for allegedly creating a ruckus and assaulting mourners during a cremation at a village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Saturday. A case under sections 297 (trespassing on burial places), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered at Saphale police station on Friday, an official said. READ MORE

Maha to Open Theatres, Multiplexes, Religious Places. Here’s an Updated ‘Open & Shut’ Guidebook

As the result of the plateauing of Covid cases in India, the Maharastra govt on Friday announced that it will reopen all religious places starting October 7 which is also the first day of Navratri. “All temples in Maharashtra to be reopened from October 7, the first day of Navratri,” the Maharashtra chief minister’s office said while cautioning the citizens to strictly abide by Covid-19 restrictions. READ MORE

Car Bomb Kills 8 Near Somalia’s Presidential Palace, Jihadist Group Al-Shabaab Claims Attack: Police

Acar bomb exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia’s presidential palace on Saturday, killing eight people, police said, as the Al-Shabaab jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack. “We have confirmed that eight people most of them civilians died and seven others wounded in the car bomb blast," district police chief Mucawiye Ahmed Mudey told reporters. READ MORE

PM Narendra Modi Shares Message for Candidates Who Could not Clear UPSC CSE 2020

After the results of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 were declared on September 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 offered words of encouragement to the aspirants who couldn’t clear the examination. On one hand, PM Modi stated that there are more attempts awaiting, and on the other, he pointed out that India has a plethora of diverse opportunities that individuals can explore. READ MORE

Mouni Roy Romances Jubin Nautiyal in Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai Music Video

Actress Mouni Roy and singer Jubin Nautiyal have come together in the latest music video for the song Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai. The latest rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic ballad has been released under the T-Series label. Nautiyal has once again managed to recreate a romantic aura with his soothing vocals in his take on the popular song. The music video launched on YouTube and other platforms on Saturday. READ MORE

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni’s Bromance Goes Viral; See Pics

Ahead of the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second leg of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021, pictures of bromance between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni took the internet by storm. The CSK vs RCB clash is also known as the battle between ‘Fire’ and ‘Ice.’ All ‘Mahirat’ fans had their eyes glued to their TV screens, however, as the two captains arrived for the toss, it was delayed due to a sand storm in Sharjah. Luckily, while the two were waiting for the toss to begin, pictures of the ‘bromance’ between captain Kohli and Dhoni flooded the internet. READ MORE

