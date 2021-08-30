News18 Evening Digest: Maharashtra BJP Workers Stage Protests for Reopening of Temples & Other Top Stories

WHO Fears Another 236,000 Covid Deaths in Europe by December 1; High Virus Transmission Observed Throughout Continent

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it feared another 236,000 Covid-19 deaths in Europe by December 1, expressing concern about stagnating vaccination rates and low uptake in poorer countries. “Last week, there was an 11 percent increase in the number of deaths in the region –- one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by December 1," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters. READ MORE

2 YouTubers Arrested For Recording Prank Video in Police Uniform in UP’s Bareilly

Two YouTubers have been arrested for allegedly recording a prank video in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The duo was posing as police officials and were checking vehicles passing through Madari ki Puliya area in Bareilly Cantt. Now, they have been sent to jail for harassing people. The accused have been identified as Shivam Yadav and his friend Ashok Kumar. READ MORE

Maharashtra BJP Workers Stage Protests for Reopening of Temples

Workers and leaders of the opposition BJP on Monday staged protests in several cities in Maharashtra against the MVA government’s stand to not reopen temples as of now, which remain shut due to coronavirus restrictions. At many places, social distancing norms were not adhered to while staging demonstrations. The protests, organised by the Aadhyatmik Aghadi (spiritual wing) of the BJP, were held in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Pandharpur, Aurangabad and other places where agitators rang bells and blew conches. READ MORE

Mysuru Gangrape Survivor Leaves City With Family Without Recording Statement

The 23-year-old college student, who was gangraped in Mysuru last week, has allegedly left the city with her family without recording her statement which can weaken the case against five arrested accused. According to a NDTV report, the victim was unwilling to give her statement as she was still in shock. READ MORE

FIR Against 17 Including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh for Violating Covid Norms in Agra

An FIR has been registered against 17 people including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for violating Covid-19 protocols in Agra. The FIR was also registered against 500 unidentified people at Agra’s Lohamandi police station. Police have registered a case under section 188, 269, 270 of IPC. READ MORE

109-Year-old UK Man’s Secret to a Long Life is Fish and Chips Every Friday

Believed to be Britain’s oldest man alive, John just ringed in his 109th birthday with a whole lot of enthusiasm, a heart of a child and a few messages for the younger generation on how to live a long and a healthy life. Usually the secret to a long and happy life is believed to be many – healthy eating, abstinence from smoking and drinking and living a disciplined life. But what John said in an interview with iTV will blow your mind and make you question everything that you’re doing to live longer. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here