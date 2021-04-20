News18 Evening Digest: Maharashtra Grocery Shops Open Only from 7-11 am, Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive and Other Top Stories

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra Issues Fresh Covid Norms; Rahul Gandhi Says He Tested Positive

Maharashtra tightened Covid-19 curbs on Tuesday even as the Supreme Court stayed an Allahabad High Court’s order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in five cities. READ MORE

SC Stays Allahabad HC Order for Imposing Lockdown in 5 Cities in UP as Covid-19 Cases Skyrocket

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court’s order directing the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in five cities amid a worrisome surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across the state. The five cities include Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. READ MORE

‘Did Think About My Own Safety’: Railway Personnel Who Saved 6-Yr-Old From Approaching Train Recalls Incident

The Indian Railway personnel who made headlines earlier this week for saving a child from an approaching train said on Tuesday that he thought about his safety once before running to save the boy’s life. READ MORE

Second Wave: India Reporting Over 10,000 Fresh Covid Cases, 60 Deaths Per Hour Since Sunday

With the onslaught of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India is reporting over 10,000 fresh cases and 60 deaths per hour on an average since Sunday, data from the Union Health Ministry shared suggests. READ MORE

New iPad Pro Coming Tonight? How to Watch and What to Expect From Apple’s Spring Loaded Event

Apple will today hold its first event for 2021, named the “Spring Loaded” event where the company is expected to announce several new products including the new iPad Pro, iMac, and more. The Apple Spring Loaded event will be a virtual presentation, which will be streamed live from the Steve Jobs theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. READ MORE

Two Muslim Brothers Perform Last Rites of Hindu Man Who Died of Covid-19 in Telangana

In a humanitarian gesture, two young Muslim brothers performed the final rites of the body of a Hindu person who died of coronavirus in Telangana. This incident occurred in the Katepally village in the state’s Pedda Kodapgal Mandal. By performing the last rites of the body, the two brothers have set an example of communal amity at a time when crematoriums are overflowing with bodies of Covid-19 patients and even relatives are unable or unwilling to perform the last rites. READ MORE

Karnataka Environmentalist Designs Biodegradable Masks That Can Grow into Plants

The wearing of masks has been made mandatory in public with the Delhi High Court making the wearing of masks mandatory in Delhi NCR even when alone inside cars. The increased use of masks, however, has an ecological downside. Covid waste management has emerged as a serious concern not just for restricting the spread of the device but limiting its impact on the environment. To solve that problem, a Karnataka activist has come up with a new type of biodegradable mask that can be planted in the soil and grown into a plant. READ MORE

