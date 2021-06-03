News18 Evening Digest: Maharashtra Relaxes Lockdown Rules, Divides Districts into 5 Levels and Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Relaxes Lockdown Rules, Divides Districts into 5 Levels: Check Full List

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a 5-level unlock plan to ease coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions as Covid-19 cases have steadily declined in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government will implement these five levels unlock strategy from Friday. READ MORE

Centre Responsible if Faulty Ventilators Procured Through PM CARES Cause Deaths: Bombay HC

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has said that it would be the responsibility of the Centre in case any faulty ventilators supplied by a Gujarat company through the PM CARES Fund caused the deaths of Covid-19 patients. READ MORE

Heart-Warming Story of an Afghan Refugee Who Wants to Rebuild His War-Torn Country

When he first arrived in Britain as a child refugee from Afghanistan, Salman Khan had very little idea how his life would move forward. However, this former refugee has now completed an architecture degree and wants to work to ‘rebuild’ his war-torn home country. According to BBC, he aims to build schools in Afghanistan and tells that this was the main reason behind his decision to take up architecture. READ MORE

Annabelle 2.0? Spooky Doll Found Swinging Alone at Australian Mangrove Swamp

Horror movie fans were in for a surprise when a spooky doll was found on a swing near a mangrove swamp. The incident has left residents of the small Australian town unnerved. The town — Lucinda in North Queensland — which has a population of only 406, witnessed something that was hard to believe. Each and every citizen of the town is well aware of the doll and the bad omen that revolves around it. READ MORE

Gujarat Promotes Class 10, 12 Students, What Will be Admission Criteria?

The Gujarat board has cancelled Class 10, 12 exams just like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Majority of parents, and students have welcomed the step by the state government, however, uncertainty prevails around admission criterion for the next session. Weeks after cancelation of class 10 exams, Gujarat Board is yet to announce the criterion for admission to Class 11. For the new academic session scheduled to begin from June 7, schools are likely to hold extra classes for students to make up for the academic loss. READ MORE

Now, TET Certifications Will be Valid for Lifetime

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that government has decided to extend the validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate. Earlier, the validity was for seven years but it will now be valid for a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. READ MORE

