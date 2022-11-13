News18 Evening Digest: Major Mishap Averted as Locals Flag Cracks on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track After 'Explosion' and Other Stories

Locals Flag Cracks on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track After ‘Explosion’, Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Announce Reality Show Amid Divorce Rumours and other news only on Evening Digest.

Major Mishap Averted as Locals Flag Cracks on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track After ‘Explosion’; ATS Rushed to Spot

Amajor accident on the newly opened railway line between Udaipur and Ahmedabad was averted on Sunday as movement of trains was suspended after cracks were found on the track that, as per locals, were due to an explosion using “detonators”. READ MORE

The Labyrinthian Story of Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassination & the Convicts Who are Now Free | News18 Explains

The six convicts who were jailed in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi have been released from prison on Saturday. The Supreme Court on Friday had ordered the release of all the six life-term convicts in view of the Tamil Nadu government’s recommendation. READ MORE

Chorus Grows for ‘Strict Action’ Against TMC Minister Akhil Giri for Remarks on President Murmu’s Looks

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee files a complaint against West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri over derogatory comments made by him against President Droupadi Mumru on Saturday. The BJP MP is the latest to demand action against the Bengal minister for his remarks. READ MORE

Reports that Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are separating surfaced last week. While neither of them have confirmed or denied the reports, the couple has now announced a reality show together, much to the delight of their fans. READ MORE

WATCH | Disgruntled Ex-AAP Leader Climbs Tower After Not Being Given Ticket to MCD Polls

Former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan was reportedly uphappy after he was denied a ticket to the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, and climbed a transmission tower Shashtri Park metro station. READ MORE

Elon Musk Offers Glimpse Into Twitter Headquarters With This ‘Real Pic’

Elon Musk has not been away from headlines since he took over on Twitter. The billionaire bought the social media company for $ 44 billion and has been on a roll since the takeover, announcing major changes to the platform. READ MORE

