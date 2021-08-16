News18 Evening Digest: Malala Yousafzai 'Deeply Worried' for Women, Minorities as Taliban Control Afghanistan & Other Top Stories

Malala Yousafzai Says ‘Deeply Worried’ for Women, Minorities as Taliban Control Afghanistan

Shocked at the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has said she is “deeply worried" for women, minorities and human rights advocates living in the strife-torn country. The 24-year-old rights activist, who was shot in the head by Taliban militants in 2012 in Pakistan’s Swat region for her campaign for the education of girls, urged global and regional powers to call for an immediate ceasefire and provide help to civilians in Afghanistan. READ MORE

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin Resigns as Political Crisis Escalates

Malaysia’s Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down as prime minister on Monday after months of political turmoil culminated in the loss of his majority, but his resignation is likely to open another chapter of instability in the absence of any obvious successor. READ MORE

Requiring Father’s Details for Registering Birth, Death of Kids Born Via IVF to Single Women Affects Dignity of Mother, Child: Kerala HC

With single women right to conceive through Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), like IVF, being recognised, requiring them to furnish father’s name in the form for registering births and deaths of children born through such procedures necessarily affects the right of dignity of the mother as well as the child, the Kerala High Court has said. The high court said that the State has to provide appropriate forms for registration of births and deaths of children born through such procedures. READ MORE

China Says Ready for ‘Friendly Relations’ with Taliban as Hardliners Wrest Afghanistan

China is ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan, a government spokeswoman said Monday, after the Taliban seized control of the country. Beijing has sought to maintain unofficial ties with the Taliban throughout the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, which spurred an advance by the Islamist hardliners across the country that saw them capture the capital Kabul on Sunday. READ MORE

‘After Christian Eriksen, It Gave Us Chills’: Bordeaux’s Samuel Kalu Collapses on Pitch

Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday where temperatures hit a sweltering 30 degrees. The 23-year-old Nigerian international fainted and slumped to the Stade Velodrome surface in the early stages of the match. Worried teammates gathered around the stricken Kalu and frantically waved their hands to the bench to summon medical help. READ MORE

17 Lakh Consumers Fail to Receive Electricity Bills in Bihar, Fear Disconnection

Around 17 lakh consumers in Bihar have not received their electricity bills for the last month due to a server breakdown. Of the 17 lakh consumers, 6 lakh are from the state capital Patna alone. They are also not able to pay their bills for the last month, following a technical snag in a server of the power distribution companies in the state. READ MORE

Rhea Chakraborty ‘Heartbroken’ to See the Condition of Women and Minorities in Afghanistan

Rhea Chakeaborty is among the few celebrities who have spoken up about the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan that has rattled the world. The actress has penned a note on Instagram urging global leaders to stand up for the women and minorities in the country as Taliban insurgents took control of all the major cities. READ MORE

