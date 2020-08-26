News18 Evening Digest: Mamata, Amarinder Ask CMs to Move SC Over NEET, JEE and Other Top Stories

Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh Asks CMs to move SC over NEET, JEE as NTA Releases NEET Admit Cards

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asked all opposition chief ministers to jointly approach the Supreme Court for postponement of JEE and NEET exams in view of Covid-19 as opposition CMs look to mount pressure on the Modi government. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi contended that students’ problems were being dealt “uncaringly” by the Centre. The CMs held the virtual meet even as the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released a statement saying that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination will be conducted in September as scheduled, and released the admit card. LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka Colleges to Reopen from October 1 for Physical Classes, Some Exams to Held in September

The Karnataka government today announced that all colleges in the state will reopen from October. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana CN said the academic year for various degree courses will start from September with online classes, and offline classes will be conducted starting October. The education department is waiting for guidelines from the central government on conducting offline classes as well as the few degree exams to be conducted in September. LIVE UPDATES

'Don't Hide Behind RBI, Take Own Stand': SC Raps Centre on Loan Moratorium Scheme

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the central government is "hiding behind the RBI" and dithering from its own stand on whether there should be some relief in the form of waiver to those who have availed loans from banks and other financial institutions. "You make your stand clear. You cannot not say anything. It is your responsibility to take steps under the Disaster Management Act. You have enough powers to decide the issue of waiver. You cannot just depend on the RBI," the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan observed. READ MORE

Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp Chats Show Drug Angle in Sushant Case, Was Given Dosing Instructions

A day after reports emerged that there could be a possible "drug" angle surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations hinting at discussions about illegal drugs have come to light. In the chats, accessed by CNN-News18, one Jaya Saha appears to give dosing instructions to Rhea. "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea, or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in," reads Saha's text. It is presumed that the ‘him’ being referred to is Sushant. READ MORE

'Phenomenal Success': Indian Software Developer Conferred American Citizenship by Trump

President Donald Trump has presided over a rare naturalisation ceremony at the White House where five immigrants, including a software developer from India, were sworn in as American citizens, as the US leader welcomed them to the "magnificent nation" that is comprised of every race, religion and colour. Sudha Sundari Narayanan, a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens. Described as a "phenomenal success", Narayanan was born in India and went to the United States 13 years ago. READ MORE

2020 Honda Jazz Launched in India Starting at Rs 7.50 Lakh, Gets New Top-Spec ZX Variant

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has launched it premium hatchback - New Honda Jazz - with refreshed looks, premium styling, a new flagship grade ZX and added features. The New Honda Jazz line-up has been enriched with the addition of a new flagship grade ZX. The prices of the new Honda Jazz starts at Rs 7.50 Lakh (Ex-showroom) for V grade manual gearbox and goes upto Rs 9.74 Lakh (ex-showroom) for ZX grade CVT gearbox. READ MORE