News18 Evening Digest: Mamata Banerjee to Visit Tripura in Dec; New Cheating Case Registered Against NCB Witness Kiran Gosavi in Pune and Other Stories

Mamata Banerjee to Visit Tripura in Dec, Says Abhishek; Calls CM Biplab Deb a ‘Big Flop’

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Tripura in December, her nephew Abhishek announced on Sunday during his hour-long rally where he launched a scathing attack on CM Bipab Deb. The TMC rally came after restrictions were pulled off after a court order. READ MORE

Cruise Drugs Bust Case: New Cheating Case Registered Against NCB Witness Kiran Gosavi in Pune

The Pune Police have registered a new case of cheating against Kiran Gosavi, one of the NCB witnesses in the cruise ship drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, after a person came forward with a complaint against him, an official said on Sunday. The fresh case was registered at the Wanawadi police station here in Maharashtra on Saturday night, he said. READ MORE

Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar Jibes at Punjab Govt for No Print Ad on Indira Death Anniversary

Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Sunday took a dig at Charanjit Singh Channi-led government in Punjab for allegedly failing to issue newspaper advertisements to remember Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. In a tweet, Jakhar tagged a Punjab government advertisement issued last year under the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to commemorate the former Prime Minister. READ MORE

Watch: Delhi Airport Resumes Flight Operations from T1 Terminal After 18 Months

The Delhi airport has resumed flight operations at its T1 terminal after almost 18 months of closure. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had announced the opening of the terminal earlier this month. The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively. READ MORE

T20 World Cup 2021: Asghar Afghan Gets Guard of Honour from Namibia on Final Day

Asghar Afghan, former Afghanistan captain, was given a guard of honour by Namibia in his final match. The 33-year-old has already declared that he will be donning the Afghanistan jersey for one final time in Abu Dhabi. As soon as he walked in, the opposition players gave him a guard of honour in shear respect to a man who led Afghanistan in its inaugural Test match in Bengaluru three years ago. He was out for 31 off 23. READ MORE

‘I Am Warning’: Sabyasachi Gets Ultimatum from MP Minister Over Mangalsutra Ad

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has been recently receiving flak for his ad campaign selling Mangalsutra that featured a model wearing a bra. While social media users continued to argue on the “nudity" aspect in the ad, the criticisms weren’t limited to mere comments on virtual platforms as Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has now issued a warning to the ace designer on Sunday, saying that if he did not take down the ad within 24 hours, he would face legal action. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.