News18 Evening Digest: Mamata Refuses to Speak at Event After Slogans Raised and Other Top Stories

Mamata Refuses to Speak at Netaji's Birth Anniversary Event After Slogans Raised Against Her in PM's Presence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday refused to address a programme on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, saying she felt 'insulted'. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon where he will address the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. READ MORE

India's Covid-19 Vaccine Export Wins Global Accolade; After Brazil Prez, WHO Chief Thanks PM Modi

After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting the Covid-19 vaccine, Director-General of World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked India for its continued support to global Covid-19 response. READ MORE

Petrol and Diesel Prices Touch New All-time Highs, Rates Hiked For Fourth Time This Week

Petrol and diesel prices in the country on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. READ MORE

Lalu Yadav’s Health Worsens Due to Lung Infection, Will be Shifted to AIIMS Delhi Via Air Ambulance

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav will be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday for treatment after his health deteriorated. Lalu is currently undergoing treatment for lung infection at a hospital in Ranchi where he is serving a sentence after being convicted in the Bihar fodder scam. READ MORE

My Dad, His 27 Wives, 150 Kids: Canadian Teen's TikTok on World's Largest Polygamist Cult is Viral

Sibling rivalry, fights, a difference of opinion often happen in joint families. But imagine a family with 150 siblings; where all of them are your brothers and sisters and not cousins. A 19-year-old boy named Merlin Blackmore has shared secrets about his Polygamist-cult family on the popular video-sharing app, Tik-Tok. He revealed that he grew up in a cult-like family with one father, 27 mothers, and 150 siblings. The Sun has called it “Canada's largest Polygamist Family” on record. READ MORE

On National Girl Child Day Tomorrow, Real-life 'Nayak' Srishti Goswami to Become Uttarakhand CM

In a real life rerun of Bollywood movie Nayak, Haridwar's teenager Srishti Goswami is all set to become the chief minister of Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday. A student of BSc Agriculture at BSM PG College in Roorkee, Goswami has been given this opportunity to mark the National Girl Child Day 2021, which is observed on January 24 every year. The move has received the nod of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. READ MORE