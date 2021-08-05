News18 Evening Digest: Man Held for Passing Casteist Remarks Against Hockey Player Vandana Katariya & Other Top Stories

Man Held for Passing Casteist Remarks Against Hockey Player Vandana Katariya

Aman was arrested from the Roshnabad area of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district for allegedly making a mockery of and passing casteist remarks against the family of Vandana Katariya who was part of India’s women’s hockey team which lost to Argentina in a semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics, police said on Thursday. READ MORE

13-Year-Old Girl Vomits Blood After Consuming Cold Drink in Chennai, Dies as Her Body Turns Blue

A13-year-old girl died allegedly after drinking cold drink from a local grocery shop in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Police said. The incident occurred in the Besant Nagar area of Chennai on Tuesday evening. Tharani had bought the cold drink from a shop near her house. She consumed it in the afternoon and started vomiting blood. READ MORE

Delta Variant Now Reported in 135 Countries as Global Covid Tally Surpasses 200 Million Cases

The highly-transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 has now been reported in 135 countries, according to the World Health Organization. It further said that the cumulative number of coronavirus cases reported globally could exceed 200 million by next week. However, tally from official sources compiled by AFP stated that the cases have already crossed the feared tally. READ MORE

Gujarat Farmer’s Unique Marketing Idea for Organic Produce Attracts Many

Purushottam Sidhpara is not India’s first farmer to practice organic farming. Based in a village of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, the 50-year-old expanded his business exponentially over the years. At 18, he inherited the farms from his father and today he sells a range of produce grains, in India and 10 other countries. Presently, his annual turnover stands at Rs 2 crore and Sidhpara’s clients are based across borders, including the USA, UK, Norway, Germany, Dubai and Ethiopia. READ MORE

Vodafone Idea Shares Hit Lowest in a Year as Kumar Mangalam Birla Exits. What’s Next

Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down as the non-executive director and non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea (Vi). This move comes at a time when Vi is struggling to keep afloat due to its enormous amounts of debt. Birla offered to give up his stakes in the company upon stepping down as well. This request was put in after the close of business hours on Wednesday. Following Birla’s move to step down, the company’s shares plummeted over 20 per cent to Rs 5.94 – a 52-week fresh low on the BSE. READ MORE

Over 3.66 Lakh Road Accidents Caused About 1.32 Lakh Deaths in 2020: Govt

Atotal of 3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India during the calendar year 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said his ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care. READ MORE

Lord Ram Our Ancestor, Those Who Disagree Have Doubtful DNA: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that everyone in India is a descendant of Lord Ram and questioned the DNA of those who disagree with him. Adityanath made the remarks in Gorakhpur during his two-day visit. Recalling his interaction with Muslim artistes from Indonesia during Ramleela in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said he found the names of the performers Sanskritised. Asking about the reason behind it, Adityanath said the artistes told him that they believe and follow Islam, but Lord Ram is their ancestor. READ MORE

